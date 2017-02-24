New Zealand ho!

As I mentioned a while back, I’m traveling to New Zealand for about a month, just for fun—though I would be glad to give a few talks (or have discussions) on science, humanism, atheism, free will, etc.. I’ll be arriving in Auckland on March 17 and immediately flying to Queenstown on the South Island. I’ll then have a month to travel around, slowly working my way north to leave in Auckland on April 17. It’s a pretty free-form trip, as I don’t usually have rigid itineraries on vacation jaunts. But, as I wrote before, I’ll be glad to meet any Kiwi readers:

I’d love to document the trip not only with descriptions and photos of what I see and do, but with information about and pictures of readers and their animals (preferably cats, of course). If you want to say “hi” on this trip, shoot me an email with your location. I already know many of you through either your comments or your emails, and think it would be fun to meet readers in person along with the several friends I haven’t visited in a while. By “visit,” I don’t mean that people should feed me or put me up: I’m just looking for a brief peek into the lives of some of the readers. I can’t visit everyone, of course, but I’ll try to see some of the people I’ve gotten to know on this site [and new ones, too]. Anyway, I’ve been in contact with several Kiwi readers, so let me know if you’re around. Also, as I haven’t had time to do proper research on the country yet (I have a Lonely Planet guide and type I plug converters), travel tips are most welcome. Oh, and I love lamb and mutton.

Because my itinerary isn’t fixed, that might make it hard for anyone to schedule a talk, except perhaps in Auckland at the end, but I could still meet groups informally or do something on the spur of the moment. Readers have my email, so do write if you have either travel recommendations (I’ve saved all those that came after my first post) or want to say hi.