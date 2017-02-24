Cincinnati zoo: prematurely born hippo given a new pool, tiger cub subjected to chiropractic adjustment

Fiona is a baby hippo (Hippopotamus amphibius) born prematurely in the Cincinnati Zoo. For a while it was touch and go: she was dehydrated and needed IV fluids, tube feeding, and then bottle feeding, and was removed from her parents. As Fox 8 Cleveland reported:

Fiona is the first Nile hippo born at the zoo in 75 years. She was born Jan. 24 at 29 pounds, well below the usual. She’s nearing 50 pounds now.

Now she’s been given a bigger pool to help strengthen her (in the wild, hippos spend more time in the water than on land), and she’s near her parents. Here’s the video, courtesy of reader Michael:

Fiiona getting IV fluids; what’s lovely is that staff from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital helped find the veins to insert the tube:



On the downside, the Zoo also hired a chiropractor to help a baby tiger. I don’t have much truck with these charlatans, and am surprised that any zoo would use one. This one apparently cured “a failure to thrive” by adjusting the alignment of the top cervical vertebra (a dangerous operation at best). The chiropractor said, “hey, it can’t hurt.” But of course it can, and it has in humans.

You can see these adjustments in the video below, which the quack chiropractor says is backed by a “lot of science”. I’m appalled. Really, Cincinnati Zoo, have you no shame at long last, hiring somebody to adjust the spine of a baby tiger? JEBUS!

h/t: Michael