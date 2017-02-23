Playful panda won’t leave keeper alone

This baby panda just can’t keep away from its keeper’s leg. It’s adorable! But, OMG, did that guy SCRUFF THE PANDA?

You can see a lot more videos like this on the iPanda YouTube channel.

4 Comments

  1. Paul S
    Posted February 23, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Sitting here staring at my dad in ICU, this was a welcome diversion.

    • rickflick
      Posted February 23, 2017 at 3:07 pm

      Most of our lives are filled with “mean times”. Times before and after events we think of as significant. Good luck with your dad.

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted February 23, 2017 at 3:10 pm

      I hope your dad is okay; best wishes.

  2. Merilee
    Posted February 23, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Why not scru(u)ff the panda? I would.

