Playful panda won’t leave keeper alone

This baby panda just can’t keep away from its keeper’s leg. It’s adorable! But, OMG, did that guy SCRUFF THE PANDA?
You can see a lot more videos like this on the iPanda YouTube channel.
Sitting here staring at my dad in ICU, this was a welcome diversion.
Most of our lives are filled with “mean times”. Times before and after events we think of as significant. Good luck with your dad.
I hope your dad is okay; best wishes.
Why not scru(u)ff the panda? I would.