Google Doodle celebrates discovery of exoplanets

An “exoplanet” is a planet outside the solar system, and today’s Google Doodle, remarkably timely (and cute), celebrates yesterday’s announcement (published in Nature; I haven’t yet read the paper) of seven exoplanets found orbiting around a single star called “Trappist-1”, forty light years away:
As NASA reports, there are seven planets, all roughly the size of Earth, though the star—their “sun”—is considerably smaller than ours (it’s about the size of Jupiter). The excitement about this announcement comes from the fact that all seven of the planets might have water in some form, but three of them are in the cushy “Goldilocks zone”, where temperatures and the presence of liquid water on a rocky planet might be amenable to the evolution of life. Here’s NASA’s depiction of the planetary system (click to enlarge):
And an imagined view of the Trappist-1 sun from one of the exoplanets (note that, unlike our Sun, the star is pinkish):
As far as I can tell, the Spitzer infrared telescope that detected these planets didn’t actually see then; they were detected by perturbation of the signal. They will, however, be investigated more intensively with the “James Webb Space Telescope,” which will be able to detect crucial things like the presence of oxygen—almost a sure sign of life. That scope will be launched next year.
Now do these planets have any life on them? How the hell do I know? I can’t even say with any degree of certainty whether there’s life elsewhere in the Universe, though I think the odds favor it. But on these three: who knows? They’re too far away to send probes, but maybe we can now aim radio signals there, just in case there’s intelligent life.
But they’re just three planets; as Sean Carroll wrote on his Facebook page, urging caution, “Evergreen caution: the observable universe could have 10^25 planets, and the chance that any one of them has life might be 10^-100.” (That’s 0.00000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000001). Still, the possibility that we’ll find life out there, which fascinates people, especially evolutionary biologists, means that we’ll cling to the smallest probabilities.
In the meantime, HuffPo, which has been driven literally insane by Donald Trump, took the opportunity to drag him into this finding. You’ll find this headline on its Science page (click on screenshot to see article), which just gives a bunch of stupid tweets. I am amused at how crazed that site has become about Trump. One would think that there’s nothing else going on in the world.
In the webcast someone mentioned that SETI did point to the star system. They didn’t find anything.
I smell schadenfreude about Earth and man in these findings and promotions. Not from scientists, who exalt the pure knowledge and spirit of discovery, but from people with low happiness, people not digging in and solving problems here.
“Well, the population on earth is out of control, we’re destroying the planet, we’re going to need to go somewhere else. Maybe I can get free lunch there, because no one is giving it to me here.”
Then they read “merely” 40 light years, or “only” 40 light years, and think “wow, we could manage a journey of 40 years.”
Here’s what I emailed to one of those people, who was ready to purchase a ticket.
Speed of light is 186,000 miles per second.
Speed of Apollo/Saturn at escape velocity: 6 miles per second.
So, that’s 6 vs 186,000
That’s a multiple of 27,900 times.
Meanwhile, it is impossible to accelerate a space ship to the speed of light. It would require all the energy in the universe to do it. Not to mention it would take an equal amount of energy to stop.
People want to escape reality.
Let’s not forget that the Fermi Paradox could well cancel out the Drake Equation
“People Want To Move To The Newly Found Planets To Escape Donald Trump”
They didn’t even move to Canada like they said they would.
Well, HuffPo wants an exodus to the exoplanets.
But if the only life forms there are exoskeletal, this might seem exotic but would compromise the colonists’ exogamy. If Trump’s fans (for whom no one yet has coined an exonym) follow them, they might need to hold an exorcism. Also, the cost of the journey would be exorbitant.
All of these planets are expected to be tidally locked (the relevant forces fall off strongly with distance, and they are very close because it’s a red dwarf). So probably not good conditions for life.
Astronomy has made some remarkable discoveries in the past few years, but in terms of Earth-like planets we’re still unfortunately looking “under the lamppost” rather than “where we think the keys are.”
“forty light years away” — So if there’s someone there watching broadcasts from planet earth, they’re seeing the opening days of the Carter administration. Far from perfect, but at least they’re getting a better sense of the decency, fairness, and common sense of the American people than anyone watching contemporaneously.
This system is allegedly only around ~500 million years old, so I don’t know what anyone would expect SETI to find there. Perhaps, if our species lasts long enough, we can figure out how to get to .5 the speed of light, or make warp drive a thing and get there within a generation or so. It would pose a long term foothold in the universe for humankind as it burns so slowly that TRAPPIST may last about 10 trillion years. But that’s not going to happen in my lifetime.
But why did they call it TRAPPIST? Is someone thinking of opening an interstellar brewery?
Better a brewery than a colony of cloistered monks.
SETI didn’t find anything? Or they just didn’t bother replying, why do we think if life is on any of these exoplanets, one, they have the tools, two, they want to be found. We have South American hunter gatherers who have given or at lest tried to give the rest of us, a big fuck off and leave us alone. Like the christen hoards racing around the planet spreading the word, we are gods gift to the rest of the universe… Google should have put a “do not disturb ” sign out at the end. Contact us when you’ve grown up and showing a little respect for your own planet and it’s creatures.