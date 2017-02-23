A distinction without a difference

I just made an awesome tw**t. Here it is:
- Two types of women wearing "modest wear" for same reason. One is celebrated; the other not. Why the difference?… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… 27 minutes ago
Celebrate neither; tolerate both.
And criticize both.
The one in the hijab is a noble savage! We must pat her on the head and remark on what a charming zoo animal she is.
The women in the FLDS wear? They have moral agency and are simply suffering from internalized misogyny.