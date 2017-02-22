Reader Mark Sturtevant has another puzzler for us today. Can you spot the katydid? Click twice in succession (with a pause between clicks) to enlarge the photo. I’d rank this one “moderately difficult.”
I’ll put up the answer at noon Chicago time.
That’s a fat one.
No, that is a tree trunk.
Gee, I’ve finally found one.
Found it!
That one was actually pretty easy.
I’m always torn between loving searching for these and hoping that there is a warm space in hell for those who provide these 😝
I found this one though which probably makes me 3 for 100 or something.