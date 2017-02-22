Spot the katydid!

Reader Mark Sturtevant has another puzzler for us today. Can you spot the katydid? Click twice in succession (with a pause between clicks) to enlarge the photo. I’d rank this one “moderately difficult.”

I’ll put up the answer at noon Chicago time.

findkaty1

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 22, 2017 at 8:15 am and filed under insects, spot the nightjar (and other beasts), spot the ________. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

6 Comments

  1. Steve Brooks
    Posted February 22, 2017 at 8:25 am | Permalink

    That’s a fat one.

    Reply
    • Eddie Janssen
      Posted February 22, 2017 at 9:13 am | Permalink

      No, that is a tree trunk.

      Reply
  2. Billy Bl.
    Posted February 22, 2017 at 8:39 am | Permalink

    Gee, I’ve finally found one.

    Reply
  3. GBJames
    Posted February 22, 2017 at 8:44 am | Permalink

    Found it!

    Reply
  4. GregZ
    Posted February 22, 2017 at 9:17 am | Permalink

    That one was actually pretty easy.

    Reply
  5. GreenPoisonFrog
    Posted February 22, 2017 at 9:19 am | Permalink

    I’m always torn between loving searching for these and hoping that there is a warm space in hell for those who provide these 😝

    I found this one though which probably makes me 3 for 100 or something.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: