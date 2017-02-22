Spiffy Darwin “Origin” tee shirt

Reader Peter called my attention to this lovely Origin of Species tee shirt. I know I’ve put it up before, but here it is again, and it has 40,000 words of The Origin on it imprinted by dye sublimation. That’s not the whole book by any means: as my friend Andrew Berry just found out by pasting the first edition into Microsoft Word, it’s about 153,000 words. Still, the shirt has about a quarter of the world’s most important science book, and is emblazoned with a picture of Darwin on the back, with his hair morphing into an ape face on the front:

It’s $34, and you can also buy Origin purses, scarves, and temporary tattoos (2 for $5). Imagine how much of a hit you’ll be showing up at a party wearing this (not!):