It’s warmed up a bit in Ontario, and Diana MacPherson has some lovely photos of emerging chipmunks. Below are her notes for a series that could be called “Four Ways of Looking at a Chipmunk”, but which Diana calls “Someone is awake from torpor”:

With the warm weather, the resident chipmunk has woken from torpor and is eating some seeds left out for him/her. Check out the mark on the nose & the mangled ear. I think my chipmunks get in a lot of fights with one another as I’ve seen these ripped-up ears on many different chipmunks and it looks like a bite from another ‘munk! The last photo is amusing because the chipmunk has such a wide open mouth for the seed. Eastern Chipmunk (Tamias striatus) Having a Break from Torpor to Eat a Seed:

Eastern Chipmunk (Tamias striatus) Enjoying a Seed:

Eastern Chipmunk (Tamias striatus) Seems to Whisper Something:

Eastern Chipmunk (Tamias striatus) Opens Mouth for Seed:

Nicole Reggia, who has apparently rescued at least one member of every vertebrate species in Eastern Pennsylvania, sent three photos. The first is of a hatchling ring-necked snake (Diadophis punctatus), with pennies for scale:

This juvenile groundhog (Marmota monax), who lived in Nicole’s yard with its three siblings, was removed from the yard and temporarily placed in a bucket before the lawn was mowed. Then they were all put back by their burrow.

This box turtle (Terrapene carolina) was snapped having an adventure:



A pet leopard gecko (Eublepharis macularius):