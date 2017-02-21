Readers’ wildlife photos

It’s warmed up a bit in Ontario, and Diana MacPherson has some lovely photos of emerging chipmunks. Below are her notes for a series that could be called “Four Ways of Looking at a Chipmunk”, but which Diana calls “Someone is awake from torpor”:

With the warm weather, the resident chipmunk has woken from torpor and is eating some seeds left out for him/her. Check out the mark on the nose & the mangled ear. I think my chipmunks get in a lot of fights with one another as I’ve seen these ripped-up ears on many different chipmunks and it looks like a bite from another ‘munk! The last photo is amusing because the chipmunk has such a wide open mouth for the seed.

Eastern Chipmunk (Tamias striatus) Having a Break from Torpor to Eat a Seed:

eastern-chipmunk-%28tamias-striatus%29-enjoying-a-seed

Eastern Chipmunk (Tamias striatus)  Enjoying a Seed:

eastern-chipmunk-%28tamias-striatus%29-seems-to-whisper-something

Eastern Chipmunk (Tamias striatus)  Seems to Whisper Something:

eastern-chipmunk-%28tamias-striatus%29-having-a-break-from-torpor-to-eat-a-seed

Eastern Chipmunk (Tamias striatus) Opens Mouth for Seed:

eastern-chipmunk-%28tamias-striatus%29-opens-mouth-for-seed

Nicole Reggia, who has apparently rescued at least one member of every vertebrate species in Eastern Pennsylvania, sent three photos. The first is of a hatchling ring-necked snake (Diadophis punctatus), with pennies for scale:

201723_337522753005876_900607174_o

This juvenile groundhog (Marmota monax), who lived in Nicole’s yard with its three siblings, was removed from the yard and temporarily placed in a bucket before the lawn was mowed. Then they were all put back by their burrow.

244325_106216456136508_3442463_o

This box turtle (Terrapene carolina) was snapped having an adventure:
 11111819_844271298997683_1657173734154382069_o-2

A pet leopard gecko (Eublepharis macularius):

gecko

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 21, 2017 at 7:30 am and filed under mammals, photography, reptiles. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. rickflick
    Posted February 21, 2017 at 8:04 am | Permalink

    The squirrel’s changing expression is begging to be read as emotions and thoughts. The last image looks like disappointment…a gasp as the seed supply is at an end.

    Fight scene:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9BfzYjXQaA

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted February 21, 2017 at 8:05 am | Permalink

      The tiny snake is a startling image. I’ve never seen any snake that small!

      Reply

One Trackback/Pingback

  1. By Readers Wildlife Photos – Mick E Talbot Poems on February 21, 2017 at 7:46 am

    […] via Readers’ wildlife photos — Why Evolution Is True […]

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: