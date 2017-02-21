Milo falls on his sword

Here’s a video from today showing a cowed Milo Yiannopoulos falling on his sword—resigning as an editor at Breitbart. Within just 24 hours, his life has fallen apart: his book deal with Simon and Schuster was canceled, as was his keynote speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, and he’s lost his job at Breitbart. He’s also going to be branded as a pedophile for the rest of his life.
Whether or not you think Milo had this coming to him, I still find it sad, especially when I found he was a victim of sexual child abuse. There’s no evidence that he himself was a pedophile, and I’m not sure whether canceling his book was the right thing to do. What I’m pretty sure of is that his notoriety has cost him his image; as one columnist said, the Right finally found it expedient to eject him. I was no fan of Milo, but I don’t think this is a time to gloat. Whatever you think of him, he’s smart and charismatic, and I hope he can leverage that into a new life.
I haven’t followed this complicated tale closely, and have listened only briefly to the tapes that led to his downfall. With luck, Grania, who has been following this more closely, will write a reasoned post on this soon.
He clearly stated that he’d attended a party with men having sex with underage boys and didn’t do anything about it. That’s unacceptable. I’m OK with his world falling apart simply as a result of that.
Dave Chapelle said it best years ago:
What concerns me about this is how the latest revelations are taken as a vindication of the attempts at suppression beforehand. If he has engaged in pedophilia, or bore witness and did nothing, then he is absolute scum. But that in no way made it acceptable to try to suppress his speech beforehand – or even his speech now on anything that isn’t advocating child rape.
I have not heard anyone claiming this vindicates prior censorship attempts, though that doesn’t surprise me. Could you link to what you’ve heard?
Can’t really link to my Facebook feed, and even then it’s contextual rather than an explicit argument. Those who were calling for his silencing before are making sure it’s understood that he’s a pedophile now as if the two are connected.
I assume it was business, not personal. IOW they thought it wouldn’t sell. That’s the way the cookie crumbles.
But this time, doing something useful.
I am a bit behind. I haven’t yet watched the vids in question because honestly I just don’t find Milo be all that interesting (in truth, I am more concerned about violent reactions to him)
However, I am not so sure that calling the cops would have resulted in any arrests, as the folks involved are just too powerful. There is clearly a child sex abuse problem in Hollywood, and it seems like no one cares. Daniel Radcliffe of Harry Potter fame even commented on it…
I have only watched secondhand videos, so one of the main points of contention seems to be that Milo stated it was acceptable for 13ish year old boys to be having sex with older men because biologically they are adult…if so,that *is* messed up.
BTW, Salon has since removed the articles that they had published by admitted-paedo Todd Nickerson.
If Milo slips into obscurity I guess that means the university left will have to find another bête noire to be offended by. It’ll be interesting to see if anyone else tries to fill the “Milo niche”.
A troll is a troll. I’m reminded of junkies falling off the wagon, it’s sad for sure, but what can one do watch those that play fire, promise not to play again, yet pocket matches surreptitiously
I don’t think there is any reason for pity here. He has not made his career as an iconoclastic thinker who has been attacked for his real views. He is so obviously intentionally provocative and has said many times that he doesn’t care how cruel or callous he is. In fact, cruelty is his stock-in-trade. I’m glad he is finally paying the price for his disgusting speech. Maybe he should have been given a platform when invited in the past, but I don’t see the need to hear more from this deeply cynical, cruel, and troubled man.
I’m with Limor. I have never understood why anyone would want to listen to such toxic rhetoric.
I’m far more concerned for all the people he’s trolled over the years. And I’m not in the slightest convinced that this isn’t simply a preclude to launching something new.
Milo is the worst kind of human. He finds joy in hurting others.
I have no sympathy for Milo, who has already spouted more than enough contemptible opinions to have earned mass antipathy. The most one can say in this case is that he was not making an argument for pedophilia—which involves pre-pubescent children—but rather ephebophilia, which involves sexually mature adolescents. From what I’ve read there isn’t much overlap between the two, since pedophiles are less attracted to young people who show signs of sexual maturity. But that’s ultimately irrelevant—I hardly need to emphasize that it is flat-out wrong for an adult to have sexual relations with a 13 year old (Milo’s faulty logic also assumes a 13 year old would be sexually mature, but people enter puberty at different ages). And of course Milo turned the whole thing into a defense of Catholic Priests! I’d say he won’t be missed, but I suspect the Alt-Right is not done with him yet.
Milo is like a Kardashian of the alt-right. He’s famous for being or doing … WHAT? His ouster from the conversation is a good thing, in that he has been just one more distraction from things tha actually matter. Seriously! There’s no there there.