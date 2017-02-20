Reader Divy F., a new contributor who hails from Florida, sent some marine photos—and two kitties. Her notes are indented:

My husband, Ivan, was recently in the Indonesian isles of Waigeo and Misool, and took photos of many different species of animals in the wild, both ocean and land. Here are just a few, for you to enjoy. These were freshwater jellyfish (non-stinging) in a land locked crater-like lake, on one of the islands of Misool archipelago in Papua, Indonesia.

I don’t have the proper name for the Jellyfish, but they were freshwater, of the non-stinging variety.



The first pic turtle is a Loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta); the second is a Hawksbill (Eretmochelys imbricata ). [JAC: Hawksbills are critically endangered.]

The little mammal in the tree is a cuscus, who was also fed a banana by one of the natives of the island. That was in the island of Waigeo.

The little bird is a Black-capped or black-capped lory (Lorius lory), or so Ivan was told. A Wikipedia check seemed to confirm it.

Beautiful scenery:



And the two precious moggies are Boba and Jango Fett. Boba is the medium haired cat with more white. Jango is the short haired one.