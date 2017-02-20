Every Best Picture Oscar winner—ever!

Yesterday we had a video of every film that ever won an Oscar for Best Cinematography; now it’s time to see every film that won an Oscar for Best Picture up to last year (Spotlight won the award for 2016).

I have seen most of these; below are the winners I didn’t see:

Cimarron

Cavalcade

The Great Ziegfeld

The Life of Emile Zola

Gentleman’s Agreement

The Greatest Show on Earth

Tom Jones

My Fair Lady

Oliver

Amadeus

No Country for Old Men

The Artist

Birdman (I know, I’m remiss)

It was great to see two of my old favorites mentioned (both in black and white): Marty with Ernest Borgnine and Betsy Blair, and the movie that nobody watches any more: The Best Years of Our Lives, a fabulous film.