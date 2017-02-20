Every Best Picture Oscar winner—ever!

Yesterday we had a video of every film that ever won an Oscar for Best Cinematography; now it’s time to see every film that won an Oscar for Best Picture up to last year (Spotlight won the award for 2016).
I have seen most of these; below are the winners I didn’t see:
Cimarron
Cavalcade
The Great Ziegfeld
The Life of Emile Zola
Gentleman’s Agreement
The Greatest Show on Earth
Tom Jones
My Fair Lady
Oliver
Amadeus
No Country for Old Men
The Artist
Birdman (I know, I’m remiss)
It was great to see two of my old favorites mentioned (both in black and white): Marty with Ernest Borgnine and Betsy Blair, and the movie that nobody watches any more: The Best Years of Our Lives, a fabulous film.
You need to see Amadeus immediately.
Ideally with a good sound system…
I concur…
No Country for Old Men is also a must see imo. Coen brother film based on a Cormac McCarthy novel. Excellent.
Can’t believe you didn’t see that Jerry. We re-watched it for the nth time the other day. Absolutely remarkable. – MC
The fact that the Academy labels a particular movie as “Best” doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s any good. That said, you should definitely see “No Country for Old Men.”
Best Years is great.
See Artist, Amadeus, Lady, and Zola.
Mark R, jwthomas: I have seen most all of these ‘best’ films; I have seen “No Country for Old Men.” Second only to “Son of Saul,” I remember “No Country for Old Men” as .THE ONE. most violent / most viciously human – destroying film I have .ever. viewed.
A child of mine lives there … … the actual Texas – Mexico border town of its venue – setting, Del Rio. I wish Child were, there, a librarian or a grocer, say. Unfortunately for my peace of mind ? Child is, there, a prosecuting attorney.
In several parts of Texas ? Prosecuting attorneys are in broad daylight brutally slain by such as of the villains of said film.
Just sayin’ —
Blue
That’s why it’s no country for old men (or anybody else.) There’s actually more violence suggested than seen. What most interested me about it was that the Coens, makers of great comedy films, saw the world in a much darker way than you’d imagine.
Yet the Coens still infused NCFOM with a dark and dry humor. (It slays me every time I hear J. Bardem ask the attendant at the beat up old gas station “You married into this?”)
Right away in to the viewing of it, I knew from whence came its title. And I (usually) adore the makings by the Coens and Ms McDormand.
I saw it long before Kiddo ever finished law school; then the family’s move was … … to there ! I just wish, of course, they all were … … safer.
Blue
They say confession is good for the soul, my son. Now go see the baker’s dozen on your cinematic-lacuna list, and sin no more.
+1 – MC
I wouldn’t lose too much sleep over “The Greatest Show On Earth.” It’s often cited as one of the worst Best Pictures. (According to Hollywood lore, the award was a sop to DeMille – the famous movie pioneer was getting on in years and had never won an Oscar.)