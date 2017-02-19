Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning on Ceiling Cat’s Day: Sunday, February 19, 2017. The temperatures reached another record in Chicago yesterday: the news reported a high 70° F, or 21° C. That’s a record for this date—by a long shot. And for the next couple of days it will be almost that warm. It’s National Chocolate Mint Day, but I will eschew that comestible in favor of bread pudding. In Bulgaria, my friends are commemorating Vasil Levski Day, honoring a hero of national independence.

On February 19, 1878, Thomas Edison patented the phonograph. And in 1915, the British attack on the Dardanelles began, ordered by Winston Churchill. The attack on Gallipoli in April was, of course, a total disaster for the British, but a great victory for the Ottomans–and for the reputation of Kemal Atatürk. In 1943, Japanese aircraft attacked Darwin, Australia, killing 243 people; I had no idea that Australia was ever attacked directly. On this day in 1963, Betty Friedan’s groundbreaking book The Feminine Mystique was published, and in 1985 the BBC began broadcasting its famous program Eastenders; I’ve never heard it, and hope that a reader will explain it and its popularity.

Notables born on this day include Nicolaus Copernicus (1473; I’ve seen his birthplace in Torun, see here), Lee Marvin (1924), Smokey Robinson (1940), Will Provine (1942), Tim Hunt (1943), Amy Tan (1952), and Seal (1963). Those who died on this day include Ernst Mach (1915), Leo Rosten (1997), and two authors on the same day last year: Umberto Eco and Harper Lee. Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Miss Hili is appropriating a prime spot next to the fireplace:

Hili: I think I will annex this place. A: I think not, this is a place for wood. Hili: I think I’m going to insist.

In Polish:

Hili: Chyba zaanektuję tę wnękę.

Ja: Chyba nie, bo to jest miejsce na drewno do kominka.

Hili: Chyba będę się upierać.

In nearby Wloclawek, Leon is stopping to smell the roses, but he isn’t impressed:

Leon: Are these flowers for me? I would prefer tuna.

Lagniappe: a tw**t sent in by reader Ursula:

When you're trying to fit in… pic.twitter.com/bHPhQvS6dz — Animal Life (@MeetAnimals) February 18, 2017