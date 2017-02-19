Best cinematography Oscar winners—all of them!

Film School Rejects put up this video of every movie that ever won a “Best Cinematography” Oscar. It’s 7½ minutes long, and if you know every movie, I’ll eat my hat. You will certainly be intrigued by some of the more obscure movie and want to watch them—at least if you’re like me. FSR‘s notes:

Cinematography is more than just an element of film, it is integral and thus essential. You can have a movie without a script, after all, you can have a movie without sound, without actors, without a director even, but someone has to shoot film for it to be a movie, so in this regard the cinematographer isn’t just a spoke on the wheel of filmmaking, they’re the hub. In the following seven-and-a-half-minute supercut, the fine folks at Burger Fiction have compiled, in order, every single Best Cinematography Winner in the history of the Academy Awards, including the years 1936 through 1966 when there were actually two such awards given out each time: one for black-and-white films, and one for films shot in color. These are the films that have helped to define the art of cinematography, and therefore they’re more than mere winners, they are building blocks future generations of DPs must use to lay their own path through the field, taking and contributing simultaneously to insure their art is an ongoing evolution and not a static practice.

Be sure to watch this full screen. My two cinematography favorites are both here: Lawrence of Arabia and the underappreciated Days of Heaven, perhaps the most beautiful film ever made. And the opening scene of Saving Private Ryan, filmed with handheld cameras, is mesmerizing.

This year’s nominees for this category are at the end.

If you have a cinematography favorite not on this list, put it below, along with your prediction of what movie will win for 2016.

h/t: Matthew Cobb