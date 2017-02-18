Where I’m going this morning

The Abundance Bakery on 47th Street has a considerable reputation, but I’ve never been there. I’ll rectify that omission this morning. I don’t know what I’ll get, except one thing will be the apple fritter, below, a specialty of South Side Chicago. They are large:
I’m also contemplating the caramel cake and bread pudding. Here’s a video:
Love your nails! Fabulous!
…Sorry, too much Milo on Maher’s show last night.
I saw the highlights, where the comedian told Milo to fuck himself.
Just finished the YouTube material – so good.
Never paid that much attention to Milo. Really don’t see why anyone would lite cars on fire over anyone, let alone him. His only problem is he sort of keeps talking like he’s lost track that other people are there.
Apple fritters seem to be a Midwest thing. They were a big deal where I grew up (Columbus, OH). Now that I’m in AZ, I hardly ever see any, and if I do, they’re extremely over-glazed. I might just have to ask my mother to mail me some. 😉
PCC(E), you are baiting me to hold forth on diet – I’ll refrain….