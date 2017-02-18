Where I’m going this morning

The Abundance Bakery on 47th Street has a considerable reputation, but I’ve never been there. I’ll rectify that omission this morning. I don’t know what I’ll get, except one thing will be the apple fritter, below, a specialty of South Side Chicago. They are large:

o

Photo from Yelp site

I’m also contemplating the caramel cake and bread pudding.  Here’s a video:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 18, 2017 at 8:15 am and filed under Chicago, food and drink. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Ken Phelps
    Posted February 18, 2017 at 8:32 am | Permalink

    Love your nails! Fabulous!

    …Sorry, too much Milo on Maher’s show last night.

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted February 18, 2017 at 8:42 am | Permalink

      I saw the highlights, where the comedian told Milo to fuck himself.

      Reply
    • ThyroidPlanet
      Posted February 18, 2017 at 8:46 am | Permalink

      Just finished the YouTube material – so good.

      Never paid that much attention to Milo. Really don’t see why anyone would lite cars on fire over anyone, let alone him. His only problem is he sort of keeps talking like he’s lost track that other people are there.

      Reply
  2. ajlowry
    Posted February 18, 2017 at 8:42 am | Permalink

    Apple fritters seem to be a Midwest thing. They were a big deal where I grew up (Columbus, OH). Now that I’m in AZ, I hardly ever see any, and if I do, they’re extremely over-glazed. I might just have to ask my mother to mail me some. 😉

    Reply
  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted February 18, 2017 at 8:44 am | Permalink

    PCC(E), you are baiting me to hold forth on diet – I’ll refrain….

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: