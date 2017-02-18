SpaceX launch soon

In about one hour and twenty minutes from this posting, SpaceX is launching a supply rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Launch estimated at 10:01 a.m. EST in the US). If it goes as scheduled, you can watch it live below. Here are the details from the YouTube site

SpaceX is targeting a late morning launch of its tenth Commercial Resupply Services mission (CRS-10) from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The instantaneous launch window is on Saturday, February 18 at 10:01 a.m. EST, with a backup launch opportunity at 9:38 a.m. EST on Sunday, February 19. Dragon will separate from Falcon 9’s second stage about 10 minutes after liftoff and attach to the station roughly two days later.

The CRS-10 mission will be SpaceX’s first launch from historic LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center. Following stage separation, the first stage of Falcon 9 will attempt to land at SpaceX’s Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.