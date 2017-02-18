As always, I beseech thee to send in thy photos, as I can always use more.

We have some more birdies today, and yes, some ice. The first set of three bird pics come from reader Joe McClain of Williamsburg, Virginia (yay!), who writes this:

I was a bit under the weather on New Year’s Day, so I did plenty of sitting at the kitchen table with a cup of something hot at hand. At some point, I went and got my camera. Here are a few photos of visitors to the feeder outside my kitchen window. I keep the suet going, which attracts woodpeckers. During my camera vigil, I didn’t see a red-bellied (Melaptes carolinus), which is odd, as this species is the most common woodpecker in my yard.

I did get a yellow-bellied sapsucker (Sphyrapicius varius), whose common name often seems to kindle hilarity among the non-birding public. There is one shot of the sapsucker looking right at the camera. There was some author (I think it was Robert Benchley) who disliked the view of a bird looking straight at him. Weird.

Northern flickers regularly nest in a tree cavity in my front yard, and I can see the hole from my bedroom window. It’s not breeding season of course, but I think the two Colaptes auratus in my tree are this year’s nestmates. Could be the parents of course. Here’s a solo photo of a flicker looking devious.

The next photos come from Diana MacPherson, with her notes:

Turdus migrators) who haven’t migrated. There are well over 20 birds in this flock that has been hanging around my house. Here are some photos I took this morning [February 12] of some members of a flock of American Robins ) who haven’t migrated. There are well over 20 birds in this flock that has been hanging around my house.

Members of a Non-Migrating Flock of American Robins (Turdus migratorius):

American Robin (Turdus migratorius) that Didn’t Migrate:

Reader Dick K. sent a video, with these notes:

I have a 30-second video, shot by a friend with his cell phone, showing a dozen or so hummingbirds jockeying for position on a 6-station feeder. They look like a swarm of Kamikazes, or a Star Wars attack on the evil mothership, so it has some interest.

Finally, reader Karen Bartelt sent some lovely photos of ice. Her notes:

Not exactly wildlife, but definitely nature. As I was crossing a creek before the last thaw, I noticed these lovely patterns of ice in several places where the water could freeze slowly. Thought maybe you could use one or two of these to augment a day’s photos.