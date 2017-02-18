Planet Earth II comes to the USA

by Matthew Cobb

Readers may remember that in the autumn, we sang the praises of the BBC’s Planet Earth II series, narrated by David Attenborough. It is quite extraordinary. Tonight it comes to BBC America, so US readers will be able to watch it:

You can find the details here. Here’s what Variety magazine had to say:

And, as a taster, here’s one of the most famous scenes, from Episode 1 (I think – they seem to have changed the order) [JAC: I think I posted this snake vs. lizard video before, but it’s memerizing]