Milo appears on Maher

Last night the controversial Milo Yiannopoulos appeared on Bill Maher’s show, which is like putting a match on gasoline (Maher would be the gasoline). I received that information from several readers, and here are some quotes from their emails (I’ll not give their names):

Interesting Bill Maher show with Milo. Really reinforces the idea that the best thing is to give people like [Milo] all the platform and air that they can get. He was, by a country mile, the least interesting person on the show. Without the hysterics of his would be censors he would have a shelf-life of a few days.

and

I had never heard Milo Yiannopoulos speak before watching this interview with Bill Maher. The interview is far from HEATED as described and maybe this isn’t representative of Yiannopoulos’ stock performance, but if this is an example of what drives some liberals to distraction, we are in a far more frightening place than I realized.

Watch for yourself. My only comments are that Maher makes some good criticisms of Milo (his irrational Catholicism, his gratuitous meanness, etc.; and Milo just changes the subject every time). What we have here is not a discussion but a sparring match combined with some world-class preening by Milo, and Maher comes out on top. I’ve realized that Milo may handle questions better when they’re leveled by triggered university students, but on a show like this, with a calm and thoughtful interlocutor, Milo doesn’t fare well:

And one reader sent me the “overtime” segment with this note: “The Overtime panel where Milo gets ass handed to him by smart guy and funny guy [Larry Wilmore], neither of which he is.”

Here’s that one:

The New York Times article on the Maher/Yiannopoulos confrontation is remarkably tepid—perhaps because the “confrontation” itself was. There’s a lot of heat, to be sure, but no light.

Finally, if you want to watch the whole hour, which has a nice interview about Scientology with Leah Remini, here it is (h/t reader Ken):