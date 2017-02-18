Caturday felids: Cat-meowing lady gathers up and saves feral kittens, cat’s paw nebula, and cat vs. drone

From LoveMeow we have the story of 20 kittens (and moms) rescued from life in a fish plant. That place doesn’t sound too bad, does it? But still, they now have loving homes:

3 nursing mums and 20 kittens of different ages were rescued from a fish plant by Mona Boucher and her fabulous meows,” Doug of DrNworb’s KitsCats said. The younger kittens were attracted to Mona’s meowing and all came out from their hiding spot. When they reached the fence, Mona grabbed them through a hole underneath it. She set out traps to catch the bigger kittens and their feral cat mamas, so they could all get the care they needed to thrive. “They responded to her meows and all came running out of the bushes. Such smart kittens,” Doug said. All the babies were taken into Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue Association for a second chance at life. Seven of the kittens came to Doug’s foster home and their new adventures began.

Here’s the story in an 8½-minute video. Listen to Mona lure those kittens!

Man, can that woman meow!

*********

Did you know there was a Cat’s Paw Nebula? And it sits in the sky next to the Lobster Nebula! As Rae Paoletta reports from Gizmodo:

If you, like me, love kitties and space—ideally kitties in space—you’re guaranteed to geek out over the latest image from the European Southern Observatory (ESO), which captures the Cat’s Paw Nebula like never before. Those galactic toe beans are unmistakable!

The image also shows the Lobster Nebula (lower left), located in the constellation of Scorpius, like the Cat’s Paw (upper right). While it’s not as cuddly as its cosmic neighbor, the Lobster Nebula certainly lives up to its namesake with its unique shape. The lobster’s “claw” and the cat’s “paw” are active star-forming regions, where stellar birth and fusion produces vast clouds of hydrogen gas, mixed with other elements like helium, carbon, and oxygen. The darker areas that can be seen in the photo are mostly cosmic dust, mixed with molecules like carbon monoxide.

Though the nebulae have been photographed before, the new image—taken by the 256-megapixel OmegaCAM camera at the ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile—is the most detailed ever. “These objects have been photographed a lot already, but this new picture from the VLT Survey Telescope is both very sharp, because of the good conditions at Paranal in Chile and the good image quality of the telescope,” Richard Hook, public information officer at the ESO, told Gizmodo. “It was also taken using a special filter that brings out the faint glow of the hydrogen gas, which appears red here. So it is probably the best view of the two nebulae together that we have.” . . . and a video showing the nebulae (can’t we say “nebulas”?):

*********

Reader Michael sent a video of a cat named “Prince Leopold” (he has an Instagram page), whose staff is apparently harassing him with a small drone, a “quadracopter” called Tiny Whoop. Michael notes, “I’m taking on faith that those four plastic rotors can’t harm the kitteh, but is this too much stress for a cat in his home territory?”