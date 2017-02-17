The Cincinnati Zoo’s tiger cubs are growing

Well, these cubs can’t do otherwise, can they?

Reader Michael is keeping tabs on the Cincinnati Zoo’s trio of tiger cubs, now two weeks old. They’re Malaysian tigers, and, rejected by their mom, they’re being hand-reared by zoo staff.

Is it too much to ask to pet one of these before I die?

  1. bluemaas
    Posted February 17, 2017 at 3:02 pm | Permalink

    O’m’golly: .that. is just
    a darling – overload !

    I can’t hardly … …
    Blue

  2. bric
    Posted February 17, 2017 at 3:05 pm | Permalink

    A chiropractor?

    • Michael Fisher
      Posted February 17, 2017 at 3:13 pm | Permalink

      Yeah – that shocked me! Why not a veterinary physiotherapist? Perhaps there’s a quackery-free subgenre of the trade that I’m unaware of.

  3. busterggi
    Posted February 17, 2017 at 3:06 pm | Permalink

    awww

  4. abram
    Posted February 17, 2017 at 3:28 pm | Permalink

    PCC, I can’t help but think that with your relatively high profile as a biologist and science communicator all you’d have to do is ask. But perhaps it’s not that easy?

