Tony Eales from Queensland, Australia sent a passel of photos of natural selection in action. His notes (species weren’t identified, so I’m putting up his photo labels):

To help top up the tank I’m offering up a set of photos of arthropods eating other arthropods.

Assassin bug versus beetle larva:

Assassin bug versus caterpillar:

Crab spider versus bug:

Crab spider versus fly:

Crab spider versus mantis:

Crab spider versus stingless bee:

Dragonfly versus fly:

Spider versus something (photo unlabeled):

Lynx spider versus bee:

Mantid versus bug:

Mantid versus butterfly:

Spider versus alate (ant):

Spider versus moth:

Spider versus spider: