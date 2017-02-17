Readers’ wildlife photos

Tony Eales from Queensland, Australia sent a passel of photos of natural selection in action. His notes (species weren’t identified, so I’m putting up his photo labels):

To help top up the tank I’m offering up a set of photos of arthropods eating other arthropods.

Assassin bug versus beetle larva:

assassin-bug-vs-beetle-larvae

Assassin bug versus caterpillar:

assassin-bug-vs-caterpillar

Crab spider versus bug:

crab-spider-vs-bug

Crab spider versus fly:

crab-spider-vs-fly

Crab spider versus mantis:

crab-spider-vs-mantis

Crab spider versus stingless bee:

crab-spider-vs-stingless-bee

Dragonfly versus fly:

dragonfly-vs-fly

Spider versus something (photo unlabeled):

img_3039

Lynx spider versus bee:

lynx-spider-vs-bee

Mantid versus bug:

mantid-vs-bug

Mantid versus butterfly:

mantid-vs-butterfly

Spider versus alate (ant):

spider-vs-alate

Spider versus moth:

spider-vs-moth

Spider versus spider:

spider-vs-spider

