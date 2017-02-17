Tony Eales from Queensland, Australia sent a passel of photos of natural selection in action. His notes (species weren’t identified, so I’m putting up his photo labels):
To help top up the tank I’m offering up a set of photos of arthropods eating other arthropods.
Assassin bug versus beetle larva:
Assassin bug versus caterpillar:
Crab spider versus bug:
Crab spider versus fly:
Crab spider versus mantis:
Crab spider versus stingless bee:
Dragonfly versus fly:
Spider versus something (photo unlabeled):
Lynx spider versus bee:
Mantid versus bug:
Mantid versus butterfly:
Spider versus alate (ant):
Spider versus moth:
Spider versus spider: