A theocracy in America? Influential conservative group calls for injecting God into American public schools

Two days ago, the Washington Post ran an article warning of the dangers of theocratic incursions into American public education, “Influential conservative group: Trump, DeVos should dismantle Education Department and bring God into classrooms.” Well, we don’t want that, do we? It certainly violates the First Amendment, and even a staunch originalist, like Scalia was and Gorsuch will be, would be hard pressed to say that the First Amendment allows dragging God into the classrooms.
The Post‘s fears come from a document (removed online, but archived here) produced by The Council for National Policy, a secretive conservative group that had Steve Bannon as a member and Kellyanne Conway on its executive committee. The report is explicitly based on religion:
Here are some of its goals, which include posting the Ten Commandments, teaching Bible classes, and removing “secular sex education materials” from schools:
The document doesn’t explicitly mention evolution, but you know what would happen were these goals implemented.
There’s more religious palaver about Jesus at the end of the document, but you get the idea. This is to education as the infamous Wedge Document was to science: an embarrassing, religiously motivated plan of action that was removed from the Internet because it clearly conflicted with secular public education.
The Post wrings its hands over this a lot, but DeVos, not a known member of the Council for National Policy, has stated that she doesn’t favor elimination of the Department of Education, and in her confirmation said that she would “implement the laws as intended by Congress. That includes the provisions about the prohibition against religious instruction in schools.” Of course, she might be lying, as her history is in favor of religiously based charter schools. And although DeVos’s husband has expressed support for teaching creationism, DeVos herself has kept her nose clean on that issue. So we don’t know, and I think the Post is crying a bit of “wolf” on this one. Still, it’s worthwhile to see the aims of this group, and learn who belonged to it—just as it was worthwhile knowing about the Wedge Document.
Some have joked that the new logo for the Department of Education would be the one below, but that’s a bit premature:
The nutters are not going away. But we have pretty robust legal precedents. Vigilance not panic is what we need, as usual.
Oh please, please make your letter public. I really can’t think of a better refutation for their educational policy than just to quote their own words.
I also like that they have a list of things they’re going to prevent/eliminate, then a list of things they’re going to require and ending it with statement saying they desire to ‘succeed by acclaim, not coercion.’ Orwell would be proud (or horrified. But no matter, they probably won’t allow him to be read anyway).
I would file this under unsafe injection sites
I expect that under DeVos they will have some success in giving states more power over public schools. The result will be, unfortunately, not that different from what is already happening, students receiving substantially different education depending on where they live.
The real divide however is, and will continue to be, between urban, suburban and rural schools. Inner city schools will get even less resources and will perform even worse, suburban schools will excel, and rural schools will teach religion more overtly without adequately preparing students.
If the FFRF has not said it already, When hell freezes over. The conservatives may well destroy education in this country but I don’t think it happens this way. They will simply remove the funding sources for public school to the point where none exist any longer. Most will be in private and charter schools by then and the remainder will just be running in the streets.
Yeah, I was going to comment that I’ll be increasing my donations to FFRF. They’re going to very busy.