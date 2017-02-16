We have a diversity of photos today, but remember to send your good ones in, as the tank is continually draining.

The first one comes from Garry VanGelderen, who lives in Ontario (all readers’ notes indented):

Male pileated woodpecker (Dryocopus pileatus) on my suet feeder, in my backyard in the last few days [sent on Jan. 7]:



Another bird feeding in the winter: a male Northern Cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis), contributed by Nicole Reggia:

I’m not sure whether Stephen Barnard is back from New Zealand yet, but he sent a photo of one of his activities there.

Here’s a brown trout (Salmo trutta) I caught yesterday [Feb. 12]:

And a fancy star picture from reader Tim Anderson in Australia:

Attached is an image of the globular cluster of stars known as 47 Tucanae in the southern night sky. It contains over a million stars and lies so far south in the sky that it never rises for people in the northern hemisphere north of 18 degrees. It is the second brightest object of its type in the sky and is clearly visible to the naked eye. This image was constructed from 30 separate 10-second exposures each of filtered red, green and blue light, plus another 30 of “Hydrogen alpha” (the specific wavelength emitted by excited hydrogen atoms). The exposures were taken using a 110mm refracting telescope and a monochrome CCD camera fitted with the appropriate filters, then processed using the Nebulosity astrophotography application.

Wikipedia adds this information about the cluster:

47 Tucanae (or NGC 104) is a globular cluster located in the constellation Tucana. It is about 16,700 light years away from Earth, and 120 light years across. It can be seen with the naked eye, with a visual apparent magnitude of 4.9. Its number comes not from the Flamsteed catalogue, but the more obscure 1801 “Allgemeine Beschreibung und Nachweisung der Gestirne nebst Verzeichniss” compiled by Johann Elert Bode. In February 2017, indirect evidence for an intermediate-mass black hole in 47 Tucanae was announced