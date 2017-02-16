Intrepid squirrel drives away burglar, gets rewarded with Whoppers

From WXPI in Idaho, we hear of a Hero Squirrel named Joey who drove a burglar, apparently attacking and biting the intruder. Adam Pearl, Joey’s owner, came home and found scratches on his gun case, with a few items missing. Apparently the police found the intruder, who confessed to the crime after the cops noticed he bore marks of sciurid wrath:

Pearl called police and Officer Ashley Turner came out to take a report. She was startled by Pearl’s pet squirrel and asked Pearl if Joey would bite, according to the KIVI report. Pearl said the squirrel normally didn’t bite, but he couldn’t rule it out.

Turner left to investigate the crime, only to return to Pearl’s residence a few hours later with some of Pearl’s stolen merchandise. When questioning the suspect, Turner noticed he had scratches on his hand and asked if he got them from a squirrel. The man said the squirrel wouldn’t stop attacking him until he left the house.

Pearl said Joey is basking in his heroic actions by enjoying his favorite treat – Whoppers candy.

Click on the screenshot to see the short video that appeared on television.

screen-shot-2017-02-16-at-2-49-06-pm

I don’t know if they sell Whoppers outside the US, but if you don’t know the candy, it’s the archetypal movie treat: malted milk balls covered with a chocolate-like substance:

whoppers_box

Other candies I ate as a kid at the movies were Raisinettes, Nonpareils, and Sugar Daddy caramel suckers.

The interior of a Whopper:

whopper_opened

 

 

h/t: Martin R.

7 Comments

  1. Diana MacPherson
    Posted February 16, 2017 at 3:13 pm | Permalink

    Squirrel went squirrelly!

    Reply
  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted February 16, 2017 at 3:14 pm | Permalink

    Dang, I ain’t had a Whopper in, like, decades. Gonna run down to the corner store and pick one up right now.

    What’s up, Jerry, no love for Jujubees, Milk Duds, and Dots?

    Reply
  3. busterggi
    Posted February 16, 2017 at 3:15 pm | Permalink

    Darned but those are good!

    Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 16, 2017 at 3:22 pm | Permalink

    I love those things!

    Reply
  5. allison
    Posted February 16, 2017 at 3:27 pm | Permalink

    Haha, I had pictured the squirrel eating Whopper hamburgers from Burger King. I forgot about the candy of the same name.

    Reply
    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted February 16, 2017 at 3:32 pm | Permalink

      I thought that too! I was looking forward to seeing how a little squirrel could eat a big whopper!

      Reply
  6. een
    Posted February 16, 2017 at 3:28 pm | Permalink

    The UK/Commonwealth versions are known as Maltesers – a little darker inside to judge from the photo.

    Reply

