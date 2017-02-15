Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Wednesday February 15, 2017. It should be National Leftover Candy day, but it’s actually National Gumdrop Day and National Chewing Gum Day. It’s also National Flag Day of Canada, celebrating the adoption of its current flag in 1965:
And can somebody tell me why the hockey team is called the “Maple Leafs” rather than the “Maple Leaves”?
On this day in 1923, Greece became the last country in Europe to adopt the Gregorian calendar. In 1946 ENIAC, described by Wikipedia as “the first electronic general-purpose computer” was “formally dedicated” at The University of Pennsylvania—whatever it means to dedicate a computer. (Did they break a bottle of champagne on it?) On February 15, 1971, British coins became decimalized, and, in 2001, the journal Nature published the first draft of the human genome. A Nobel Prize has not been awarded for that achievement.
Notables born on this day include Galileo (1564) and Jeremy Bentham (1748). Bentham’s real mummified head and skeleton, the latter dressed up in his clothes and sitting in a chair (with a wax replica head), are still preserved at University College London; see photo below.
Also born on this day were Susan B. Anthony (1820), Ernest Shackleton (1874), Art Spiegelmann (1948), and Matt Groening (1954). I highly recommend reading Spiegelmann’s Maus, a graphic novel using animals (mice, pigs and cats) to illustrate the Holocaust. It is a fantastic novel/artwork, and was the first such book to win a Pulitzer Prize (1992). This year is the 25th anniversary of the book, and you can buy a special edition at Amazon by clicking the screenshot below:
Those who died on this day include Nat King Cole (1965), Mike Bloomfield (1981), Richard Feynman (1988), Martha Gellhorn (1998), and Howard K. Smith (2002). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili insists that the loving she gets from everyone is merely her due (below she’s getting fusses from Marta, Elzbieta’s daughter):
Marta: Hili, admit that you’re spoiled by everybody.Hili: I will not admit it.
Out in frigid Winnipeg, Gus got a Valentine: a special arrangement of the crunchy, smelly dried shrimp that he loves so much. Here’s a video of him nomming his Valentine:
And here’s a new Simon’s Cat, just up yesterday for Valentine’s Day. It depicts the love between cat and staff:
Good old Jezzer! I do not suppose cats are Benthamite though…
The Maple Leafs were named after the WW1 fighting unit the Maple Leaf Regiment. So the plural of the proper noun is Leafs instead of Leaves.
Canada adopted the maple leaf flag in 1965, not 2015. I remember being in high school and how cool I thought the new flag looked.
Fixed, thanks.
I like the Canadian flag. It’s bold, emblematic and instantly recognizeable. Much better than all those dull, easily-confused tricolours that so many countries have opted for.
The flag of Canada was adopted in ’65, the year before Bobby Orr came down from Ontario to Boston
Canadian flag since 1965, not 2015
I believe our flag was adopted in 1965, I remember the event of raising our new flag in elementary school. Also here is a link to a story why Leafs and not Leaves http://www.mapleleavesforever.com/maple-leafs-not-leaves/
‘cos they haven’t left, they’re still here?
Sorry ’bout that…
I can’t believe you missed this one, Jerry!
Happy John Frum Day, everyone!
Cripes, that shot of Jeremy Bentham gave me a shock! Thought I was looking in a mirror for a moment…
But then I guess we all feel a bit like that in the mornings…
