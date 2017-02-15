Seal hitches ride on kayak

The Sun would be much more appealing to me if it replaced its page 3 girls with stories like this one, which reads in its entirety

Alistair Forrest, 40, was out paddling when the grey seal began circling him in the water.

Then it climbed on board, partially submerging the vessel near the Forth Road Bridge.

Alistair, of Armadale, West Lothian, said: “I couldn’t believe it.

“I was apprehensive at first as it was so heavy.

“But after that I was el­ated to be up so close.”

Even better is the video:

There’s a special elation we feel—or at least I feel—when an animal like this overcomes its fear of humans and communes with us, even if for just a short time.

And what a lovely little pinniped!

screen-shot-2017-02-15-at-1-29-40-pm

Friends, Scots, countrymen: lend me your oars.

h/t: Michael

 

5 Comments

  1. Randy schenck
    Posted February 15, 2017 at 2:35 pm | Permalink

    Not long ago something similar to this happened and I think it was caused by a shark that was after the seal. Causes the seal to make new friends.

    Reply
    • Dee
      Posted February 15, 2017 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

      I remember seeing that. The seal hopped onto a boat to get away from the shark.

      Reply
  2. ksbeth
    Posted February 15, 2017 at 2:43 pm | Permalink

    So cute

    Reply
  3. Miss Ironfist
    Posted February 15, 2017 at 2:44 pm | Permalink

    I am jealous: she touched the wee nose!

    Reply
  4. Scottie
    Posted February 15, 2017 at 2:45 pm | Permalink

    Reminded me of my cat, the way it looked around and was so curious. A swimming cat. Grand. Love the balance of the seal. Glad to see a animal man has not made terrified of him. Hugs

    Reply

