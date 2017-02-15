Reader Cameron Way of Fort Collins, Colorado sent a passel of photos that, he said, depicted “playing” in his backyard. He identifies them as fox squirrels (Sciurus niger), but isn’t sure.

When I asked him if they were playing or fighting, he responded, “I don’t know if they were fighting, but there was a lot of this, also,” and sent two more pictures. Now I have no idea if this is mock copulation between two same-sex squirrels, real copulation, or simply a wrestling hold, but it seems that it wasn’t merely playing. It could have been “practicing.”