Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Cameron Way of Fort Collins, Colorado sent a passel of photos that, he said, depicted “playing” in his backyard. He identifies them as fox squirrels (Sciurus niger), but isn’t sure.

1998-squirrels-1024x

2021-squirrels-1024x

2023-squirrels-1024x

2026-squirrels-1024x

2029-squirrels-1024x

When I asked him if they were playing or fighting, he responded, “I don’t know if they were fighting, but there was a lot of this, also,” and sent two more pictures. Now I have no idea if this is mock copulation between two same-sex squirrels, real copulation, or simply a wrestling hold, but it seems that it wasn’t merely playing. It could have been “practicing.”

2070-squirrels-1024x

2074-squirrels-1024x

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 15, 2017 at 7:30 am and filed under animal behavior, Honorary cats, mammals, squirrels. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: