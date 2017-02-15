Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’

The new Jesus and Mo, called “force,” came in an email with this message:
Jesus and Mo should cheer up. The good old days are making a come-back.
I presume the “come-back” refers to the recent deference of people towards Islam and the rise of the Right in both Europe and America.
I was thinking last night about how most of the terrorism in the US in the 1970s and early 1980s was associated with left-win groups who thought violence was a legitimate response to perceived social ills. So in some sense, it’s not just the right that’s trying to go back in time; the regressive left is doing something similar.