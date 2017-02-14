The Reds wipe out capitalism on Mars!

This movie came from a tweet by Maria Antonova, a Russian journalist:
And here’s the movie, called “Interplanetary Revolution.” It’s a bizarre mix of antiquated and advanced technology, including a spaceship that looks like a trilobite:
Now this movie was reportedly made in 1924, so that’s four years after the Nazi Party adopted the swastika (the flag was designed by Hitler himself), explaining its presence as a right-wing symbol in this early movie. Joseph Stalin appears as well; he had become General Secretary of the party’s Central Committee in 1922, and rose to supreme leadership after Lenin died in the year of this movie (we also see Lenin near the end). And the fat-cat capitalists are hilarious!
I love these early propaganda films. It doesn’t matter who made them, for they’re a look back at a history we don’t often see these days.
h/t: Grania
Creepy. Half of it doesn’t make any sense, unintelligible.
1924 was also the year of Aelita – a live action feature film about the reds wiping out capitalism on Mars.
1925 – Battleship Potemkin.
I feel like Beavis and Butthead: “There was a butt. Ha ha. A butt.”
When I was a kid I used to think propaganda was dead. Nobody watches TV anymore, well, except Orange Chaos Monkey and his minions.
Terry Gilliam’s juvenalia?!?
There was a Russian writer called Alexander Bogdanov who was associate with Lenin in the early days but who fell out of favour. He wrote some interesting Soviet utopian novels set on Mars including Red Star and Engineer Menni, the latter telling the story of the founding of the Martian canal builder’s union.
He was an advocate of blood transfusions as a way of promoting socialist solidarity. Not surprisingly he died after contracting tuberculosis from a donor.
One of the characters in Kim Stanley Robinson’s epic Mars trilogy is named after him.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Bogdanov
Another early Soviet sf writer was Alexei Tolstoy who’s novel Aelita was filmed in 1924. That’s also set on Mars. Soviet writers seem to have been irresistibly drawn to the Red Planet.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aleksey_Nikolayevich_Tolstoy
I love these old Russian films. It’s hard to appreciate, but in terms of set design for sic-films, Russian filmmakers had the look of Sci-fi in the 1930s that Western filmmakers didn’t approach until the 1970s.
A local cinema in Seattle (Northwest Film Forum) once had a series entitled “From the Tsars to the Stars” that featured pre-Soviet and Soviet-era films about space*, including this one. The cartoon was deliberately included in the series because it was accompanied by a very well made (considering the time)contemporary feature length film of the same topic. The cinematography was wild and reminiscent of western films of the time, such as “Metropolis” (which came out the same year, IIRC). One film in the series made in Soviet Russia in 1959 was called “Nebo Zovyot” – a story about Soviets and Americans racing to be first on Mars. Of course the Americans fail and the Russians have to save them. The interesting thing about this film is that in 1963 it was re-made by Roger Corman as “Battle Beyond the Sun” and it featured a young Francis Ford Coppola as screenwriter. In this version the rescue was reversed with the Americans saving the hapless Russians.
*one which wasn’t about space was an amazing and extraordinarily well done stop action short made in about 1905 involving insects dressed up in Edwardian costumes. The short had been forgotten and was discovered by the Russian curators while gathering the films for the Seattle series. Little is known about the film and it is thought that Seattle was its premier more than 100 years after it was made. I don’t recall the name.