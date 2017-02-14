The Reds wipe out capitalism on Mars!

This movie came from a tweet by Maria Antonova, a Russian journalist:

And here’s the movie, called “Interplanetary Revolution.” It’s a bizarre mix of antiquated and advanced technology, including a spaceship that looks like a trilobite:

Now this movie was reportedly made in 1924, so that’s four years after the Nazi Party adopted the swastika (the flag was designed by Hitler himself), explaining its presence as a right-wing symbol in this early movie. Joseph Stalin appears as well; he had become General Secretary of the party’s Central Committee in 1922, and rose to supreme leadership after Lenin died in the year of this movie (we also see Lenin near the end). And the fat-cat capitalists are hilarious!

I love these early propaganda films. It doesn’t matter who made them, for they’re a look back at a history we don’t often see these days.

h/t: Grania