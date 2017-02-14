Readers’ wildlife video: Valentine’s Day special

Today we have a special Valentine’s Day video from Tara Tanaka (Flickr page here, Vimeo page here); it’s culled “Black Vulture Romance: Just one look. . . “, and shows that you don’t have to be pretty to find love. Tara’s notes:

I was culling videos from my last birding trip around Florida, and realized that this clip was perfect for Valentine’s Day. It almost looked like a flip of her wing was the thing that so piqued his interest and set off his dramatic display. Another vulture photo-bombed the couple, and then another bird’s alarm call broke the mood for this romantic pair. The loud bird call in the background is a Limpkin.

Be sure to watch it on the Vimeo site, enlarged and in high definition. (The Black Vulture is Coragyps atratus, the limpkin is Aramus guarauna.)

