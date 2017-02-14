More censorship, this time of Israeli ambassador to the UN

It’s not just Milo who’s demonized; it’s anybody connected with Israel. This tweet was posted yesterday evening, and reportedly shows Columbia University students “shutting him down” by disrupting his talk. When will they ever learn?
This event was dreaded by everyone for days in advance; after all, it’s Israel, Jake, and we can’t have a talk by an Israeli without disruption. Apparently Columbia University had to approve of those invited to attend,
Here’s what some of the protestors shouted:
“Danny Danon you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” they chanted as waitlisted guests for Danon’s event stood in line, several bearing Israeli flags.
In addition, a group of chanting protesters interrupted the student event during which Danon addressed the crowd on Israel.
“We’ll be free from the river to the sea, Palestine!” shouted a handful of demonstrators marching up stairs in the lecture hall.
They’re entitled to their opinion, but they’ll never get a two-state solution calling for the abolition of Israel. And these snivelling little brats should learn to let someone speak, and to protest peacefully.
h/t: Jiten