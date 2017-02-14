More censorship, this time of Israeli ambassador to the UN

It’s not just Milo who’s demonized; it’s anybody connected with Israel. This tweet was posted yesterday evening, and reportedly shows Columbia University students “shutting him down” by disrupting his talk. When will they ever learn?

Danny Danon, #Israel's Ambassador to the UN is currently speaking at #Columbia University. Audience members have shouted him down 7 times pic.twitter.com/LQ9azGcVZt — Maccabee Task Force (@MacTaskForce) February 14, 2017

This event was dreaded by everyone for days in advance; after all, it’s Israel, Jake, and we can’t have a talk by an Israeli without disruption. Apparently Columbia University had to approve of those invited to attend,

Here’s what some of the protestors shouted: “Danny Danon you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” they chanted as waitlisted guests for Danon’s event stood in line, several bearing Israeli flags.

In addition, a group of chanting protesters interrupted the student event during which Danon addressed the crowd on Israel. “We’ll be free from the river to the sea, Palestine!” shouted a handful of demonstrators marching up stairs in the lecture hall. That statement, which calls for the abolition of the state of Israel, is documented in this tweet from Danon himself:

These people don't recognize Israel's Right to exist. Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Israel and that is not going to change. pic.twitter.com/1967N2shqK — Ambassador Danon (@dannydanon) February 14, 2017 They’re entitled to their opinion, but they’ll never get a two-state solution calling for the abolition of Israel. And these snivelling little brats should learn to let someone speak, and to protest peacefully.

