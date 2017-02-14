Google animated Valentine’s Doodle is also a game

Today’s Google Doodle is a Valentine’s Day animation—and a game. It features a Philippine pangolin (Manis culionensis), an at-risk species. The object of the game, as described by Google, is to get the animal home to the Philippines to find love. It’s been a four-day Doodle, and you can see the description of today, the last day, here. You play using your keyboard.
