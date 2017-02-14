A baby elephant’s first steps

I don’t know much about these videos except that they’re of African elephants (probably the bush elephant, Loxodontia africana). This one shows a baby elephant’s first halting steps, accompanied by loud complaining. Notice how both adults try to help it up.

. . . and a 10-minute video of an elephant giving birth and the baby’s arrival. Notice how, still covered with the birth membrane, it’s immediately surrounded by adults, no doubt to protect it from predators. They try to help it up, and constantly examine it with their trunks. And, lo and behold, it’s alive and it gets up!

Happy Valentine’s Day!