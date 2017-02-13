Sarah Silverman mistakes surveyor’s mark for a swastika, Internet hilarity ensues

Twitchy reports a series of tweets begun by Sarah Silverman when she saw some marks painted on the ground. She thought they were malformed swastikas.

Was this a joke? People thought so. . .

But it wasn’t. . . .

Then the pushback, the funniest of which came from Stephen Miller, a writer and publisher:

I bow to nobody in my love for The Divine Sarah, but she jumped the gun on this one. And her explanation, below, isn’t so great, as she’s comparing the Trump administration to Hitler and the Holocaust. I’m seeing this all over the place now, with the word “Nazis” becoming a synonym for “Republicans.” Time to stop that, folks.

    She admitted her mistake directly after about 2.5 hours. That seems very reasonable to me. Hopefully she took Mr. Miller’s ribbing in good humor.

