Sarah Silverman mistakes surveyor’s mark for a swastika, Internet hilarity ensues

Twitchy reports a series of tweets begun by Sarah Silverman when she saw some marks painted on the ground. She thought they were malformed swastikas.

Walking to get coffee saw these all over a sidewalk in the town I'm in. Is this an attempt at swastikas? Do neo nazis not have google? pic.twitter.com/A4ses1G3ru — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 12, 2017

Was this a joke? People thought so. . .

This has to be a joke. No one is this dumb. https://t.co/WufajNLFFh — Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) February 13, 2017

But it wasn’t. . . .

It's a construction marker. Innocent mistake for a Jew that gets "burn in an oven!" at least weekly on twitter. Still pretty close though.. pic.twitter.com/8Gsuy3QkuE — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 13, 2017

Then the pushback, the funniest of which came from Stephen Miller, a writer and publisher:

.@SarahKSilverman I photographed a Nazi in uniform even giving a salute SMDH pic.twitter.com/harbDhcVjw — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2017

.@SarahKSilverman Here's another Nazi I spotted attempting to raise an iron cross. Notice it looks just like a T for Trump? pic.twitter.com/uN2qoPuEb4 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2017

.@SarahKSilverman If you a see a guy dressed like this on the street, punch him pic.twitter.com/GjeZetRcRU — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2017

I bow to nobody in my love for The Divine Sarah, but she jumped the gun on this one. And her explanation, below, isn’t so great, as she’s comparing the Trump administration to Hitler and the Holocaust. I’m seeing this all over the place now, with the word “Nazis” becoming a synonym for “Republicans.” Time to stop that, folks.

I'm seeing swastikas in everything fratboys. It started w Bannon's rise & festered when trump decided not 2 mention Jews re the Holocaust. https://t.co/rBqPZpAHHx — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 13, 2017