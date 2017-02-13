Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning—it’s Monday, February 13, 2017. Remember that tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, so there’s just one shopping day left for cards, flowers, chocolates, and the like. It’s a double food holiday according to Foodimentary: both National Tortellini Day, and National “Italian Food” Day (I have no idea why they put scare quotes around “Italian Food,” unless it’s to imply that it isn’t real food). It’s also World Radio Day, which according to Wikipedia is “about celebrating radio, why we love it and why we need it today more than ever.” But do we really need it, in the age of the Internet?

On this day in 1542, Catherine Howard, fifth wife of Henry VIII, was beheaded for adultery; she had been Queen for 16 months. And in 1633, Galileo arrived in Rome for his infamous trial by the Inquisition. (As the accommodationists always tell us, it had absolutely nothing to do with religion.) On February 13, 1935, Bruno Hauptmann was found guilty of kidnapping the Lindbergh baby, and was executed the next year. Finally, in 1960, civil rights activists conducted their first lunch counter sit-in in Nashville, Tennessee. Their courage and nonviolence stands in marked contrast to today’s student protesters.

Notables born on this day include Thomas Malthus (1766), William Shockley (1910), Tennessee Ernie Ford (1919), and Chuck Yeager (1923, still with us). Those who died on this day include Benvenuto Cellini (1571), Richard Wagner (1883), Georges Rouault (1958), Waylon Jennings (2002), and Antonin Scalia (one year ago today). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is cracking jokes:

Hili: Are these from our cherry trees? A: Yes, it’s wood from our orchard. Hili: I think I sat on this bough once.

In Polish:

Hili: To z naszych wiśni?

Ja: Tak, to drewno z naszego sadu.

Hili: Chyba siedziałam kiedyś na tej gałęzi.

As lagniappe, we have some baby Malayian tiger cubs born at the Cincinnati Zoo on February 3, and since mom wasn’t maternal, they’re being hand raised. I can’t resist showing several photos of them; just once in my life I’d like to hold one. These photos were sent by reader jsp, but I don’t know who the photographer is.

10 days old! Is there anything cuter than a tiger cub?