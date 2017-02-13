Milo’s book a bestseller, Regressive Left largely responsible

Dangerous, Milo Yiannopoulos’s new book, doesn’t come out until March 14, but it’s already #34 on Amazon, and #1 in 3 categories. On Friday, based on preorders, it had risen briefly to #1. Milo was paid $250,000 as an advance by Simon and Schuster, and stands to earn much more than that given the sales.
What’s in the book? It’s hard to tell, for there’s precious little information on the Amazon site, and even USA Today‘s article “What we know (and don’t know) about Milo Yiannopoulos’s ‘Dangerous’ book” doesn’t tell us what it’s about. I suspect it’s a combination of his views and his experiences on his “Dangerous Faggot” tour.
Those many people who have protested Milo’s appearances will be angered by the Dangerous‘s sales, and Sarah Silverman and Judd Apatow even called for boycotting of the book. What was clear to some of us, however, is that these kinds of protests against Milo merely call attention to him and his message, and are grossly counterproductive. It was after the boycott calls, for example, that the book went to Amazon’s #1 spot.
Those who oppose Milo vocally and publicly, and especially those who call for him to be “shut down”, or censored, are actually responsible for his success. If you want to see a good analysis of this, read Ryan Holiday‘s piece at the Observer, “I helped create the Milo trolling playbook. You should stop playing right into it.” Holiday, an author and marketer, wrote the book Trust Me, I’m Lying: Confessions of a Media Manipulator, about how to take advantage of the media’s penchant for controversy to sell products and books. (You can hear an interview with Holiday about Milo here.) Holiday doesn’t much like Milo’s message, but he doesn’t hate the man, either, and certainly doesn’t think he should be censored. I’ll give you Holiday’s diagnosis of the books’s sudden popularity, which I agree with, and his solution to Milo’s problematic message—a solution I largely disagree with.
The diagnosis (quotes from Holiday are indented) is twofold: 1) Milo gets publicity by being controversial and inflammatory, and that draws him new followers along with new detractors, and 2) attempts to shut him down on college campuses win him additional sympathizers by giving him the moral high ground. Emphases are as in the original piece:
Most brands and personalities try to appeal to a wide swath of the population. Niche players and polarizing personalities are only ever going to be interesting to a small subgroup. While this might seem like a disadvantage, it’s actually a huge opportunity: Because it allows them to leverage the dismissals, anger, mockery, and contempt of the population at large as proof of their credibility. Someone like Milo or Mike Cernovich doesn’t care that you hate them—they like it. It’s proof to their followers that they are doing something subversive and meaningful. It gives their followers something to talk about. It imbues the whole movement with a sense of urgency and action—it creates purpose and meaning.
You’re worried about “normalizing” their behavior when in fact, that’s the one thing they don’t want to happen. The key tactic of alternative or provocative figures is to leverage the size and platform of their “not-audience” (i.e. their haters in the mainstream) to attract attention and build an actual audience. Let’s say 9 out of 10 people who hear something Milo says will find it repulsive and juvenile. Because of that response rate, it’s going to be hard for someone like Milo to market himself through traditional channels. His potential audience is too spread out, and doesn’t have that much in common. He can’t advertise, he can’t find them one by one. It’s just not going to scale.
But let’s say he can acquire massive amounts of negative publicity by pissing off people in the media? Well now all of a sudden someone is absorbing the cost of this inefficient form of marketing for him. If a CNN story reaches 100,000 people, that’s 90,000 people all patting themselves on the back for how smart and decent they are. They’re just missing the fact that the 10,000 new people that just heard about Milo for the first time. The same goes for when you angrily share on Facebook some godawful thing one of these people has said. The vast majority of your friends rush to agree, but your younger cousin has a dark switch in his brain go on for the first time.
and
That’s what’s so misguided about what happened at UC Berkeley [violent protests, largely from outsiders, attempting to get the talk canceled, which were successful]. From what I understand, most of the violence was perpetrated by infiltrators who were looking to sow chaos and destruction. Yet many of the peaceful protesters and organizers have admitted that they too were attempting to shut down Milo’s talk. The last thing you ever want to do is give an opponent the moral high ground—and attempts to suppress, intimidate and revoke constitutional rights do exactly that.
There is absolutely nothing that Milo has said (and more importantly, done) that ought to revoke his First Amendment right to give a speech on a college campus. It’s profoundly hypocritical for the same activists who demanded safe spaces against microaggressions to march en masse and aggressively shut down a nerdy, gay conservative immigrant with a funny name (a minority if there ever was one) until he flees under armed guard. As much as you might dislike what he’s saying—and I personally dislike it a lot—I promise, you are not setting a good precedent by preventing him from saying it. Worse, you’re giving him more people to say it to when the ensuing media coverage explodes.
The solution: Flood his events with peaceful protestors who don’t try to get his talks canceled, and discuss the issues with Milo and his followers.
If you actually want to fight back against these trolls, here’s a strategy to consider: Organize all you want, get as many people as you can to show up at their events, but don’t try to shut them down. In fact, the only thing you should try to shut down are the instigators who try to incite violence. Regain the moral high ground by saying that you absolutely respect their right to free speech.
And then, actually listen and talk to them. To me, the most effective retorts against the alt-right were when Trevor Noah had Tomi Lahren on his show and when Elle Reeve profiled Richard Spencer for Vice. Both came off looking mostly like jokes. Tomi Lahren showed her age. Richard Spencer revealed his movement to be mostly a collection of a few thousand sad dorks. Wale’s Twitter exchange with Tomi was effective too—there was no outrage, no opposition, just teasing.
They say sunlight is the best disinfectant. But it is also what allows you to see whether the emperor has any clothes. And it’s this sad, and often pathetic reality, that the collective hysteria has beneficently covered up in those it’s trying to fight. What should be seen as farce somehow looks like real fascism.
I agree with this only in part. While I think that odious speech should be checked by counter-speech, I’m starting to think that simply ignoring Milo would be more effective than protesting him. Further, I don’t think talking to people like Milo or Spencer or their followers in private conversation will change their minds: after all, their profession is being provocative. Further, putting them on television is only partly effective. Richard Spencer may come off poorly in that medium, or in a profile (I didn’t hear that one, nor Trevor Noah’s interview with Tomi Lahren), but Milo is eloquent and charming, and I haven’t seen him bested in television interviews and debates. Perhaps the best way to deal with people like Milo and Spencer, given that you oppose their message, is just to ignore them completely.
h/t: Jon
Dear Prof Coyne,
I do not know much about Spencer except that he is considered a white nationalist.
Is it fair to mention them together?
I do not think they are in the same ideological boat.
“There is absolutely nothing that Milo has said (and more importantly, done) that ought to revoke his First Amendment right to give a speech on a college campus”
There is no First Amendment right to give a speech on a college campus. Go ahead, read the Bill of Rights.
It’s these mischaracterizations of the response that lend credence to people like Milo, not the response itself.
The protests against hate speech are a good thing. Hate speech should not be provided a venue in schools. Sure, these protests generate publicity that can be leveraged by the hate promoter, but that is the lesser of two evils. You can’t stop someone from getting exposure if they really want it.
It may indeed be a First Amendment violation to cancel Milo’s talk after he’s been invited to talk at a public university, just because of what he might have said.
Reagardless, it’s still censorship to withdraw an invitation or shut down a talk, regardless of the First Amendment.
“The protests against hate speech are a good thing.”
Can you be more specfic? What hate speech exactly?
Eh, you seem to have some rather serious misunderstandings with respect to Constitutional law.
The First of course doesn’t say anything about college campuses. But it also doesn’t say anything about town squares or the Internet.
What it does say is that Congress shall not abridge the freedom of speech, amongst other things.
And for a couple centuries, now, it’s been understood that no other part of government may do so, either — even though the First doesn’t say anything about them. Kinda obvious when you think about it, of course; for the President to go around doing those things forbidden by the First, it’d mean he’d have to do so lacking Congressional legal approval. And, though the First doesn’t mention lower levels of federation, such as states or counties, we’ve similarly understood that they’re not permitted to do stuff that’s so bad that the First had to prohibit it.
(That’s the abridged version, which doesn’t even mention other relevant Amendments, let alone laws and court decisions and state constitutions and and and and and and….)
You might be unaware, but the University of California at Berkeley is a government-run public institution. Its administration, faculty, and staff are every bit as prohibited from abridging the freedom of speech as the President.
The University has reasonable standards for deciding whom to invite and welcome to speak on their campus…but those standards cannot and must not apply to the ideas the speaker may wish to address —
— else they would be obviously and explicitly and indefensibly be in violation of the First Amendment.
Besides, it also misses the bleedin’ obvious.
First, Berkeley is literally home to the Free Speech movement on college campuses. My own granfdather was one of the rabble rousers agitating for the cause, and I’ve got a bunch of his letters and what-not stashed away somewhere that I still need to read through. He would be simultaneously pissed and perplexed by this bullshit going on in his home town.
And, second…college campuses should be physically safe spaces, yes — but they must also be intellectually dangerous, else what’s the point? If you’re going to college to be comforted by familiar pleasantries, you’re as lost as a 12-point buck deer at an NRA convention.
So, sure. Go ahead and chant your Big Lie about how the First doesn’t apply to government institutions like state universities. The First, perversely enough, gives you that right.
But just what the Hell are you thinking of? That the same government is going to protect your right to speak in disagreement of it after you’ve just helped it shut down speech you don’t like?
And in the day and age of Drumpf, of all times?
Really. What the Hell are you thinking of?
Except the press can’t resist reporting on Milo. He’s clickbait. Trump was/is also clickbait. If CNN doesn’t report on an inflammatory statement made by Trump, someone else will, and they will lose market share. I suspect that this is one reason why Trump’s campaign was so successful – he is very good at trolling the media, and he got a lot of free press because they just couldn’t ignore him.
And the illiberal left, by losing their minds every time Milo makes an appearance, is only giving Milo the attention that he craves. In a twisted way, they are promoting Milo, because they just can’t leave it alone.
Note that the Milo phenomenon was created by the left.
Without safe-spaces and radical identity politics the enthusiasm for him would not exist.