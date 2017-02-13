Paul Krugman predicts the Apocalypse

I have a lot of respect for Paul Krugman; in fact, he’s my favorite New York Times columnist. He not only makes me think, but he’s usually right, and I’ve almost never seen him make a fallacious or dubious argument. His latest op-ed in the Times, “When the fire comes“, takes up an issue that many of us have thought about, but few of us have thought through: what will happen if we have a 9/11 style terrorist attack during the Trump administration? Krugman begins by stating the palpable truth:
We’re only three weeks into the Trump administration, but it’s already clear that any hopes that Mr. Trump and those around him would be even slightly ennobled by the responsibilities of office were foolish. Every day brings further evidence that this is a man who completely conflates the national interest with his personal self-interest, and who has surrounded himself with people who see it the same way. And each day also brings further evidence of his lack of respect for democratic values.
He then argues that Trump will not only mishandle such an attack, which is likely given his bellicose nature and kneejerk style, but that he also welcomes such an attack as a way to show his power. (This is the “come at me, bro” style of politics.) His example is this tweet by Trump, which, says Krugman, shows Trump’s “palpable eagerness to see an attack on America, which would show everyone the folly of constraining his power.”
Krugman adds:
Never mind the utter falsity of the claim that bad people are “pouring in,” or for that matter of the whole premise behind the ban. What we see here is the most powerful man in the world blatantly telegraphing his intention to use national misfortune to grab even more power. And the question becomes, who will stop him?
Krugman argues that we can’t count on the legislators—unless some Republicans manage to grow a spine—and the judiciary isn’t all that reliable, either. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is on Trump’s side, and although the courts have reined in Trump’s immigration order, Krugman says that Trump is busy “de-legitimizing” them. Well, I do have more hopes for the courts (but not the Republican Congress) than does Krugman, if for no other reason than federal judges don’t have to run for re-election and have more freedom to vote their conscience.
But in the end, Krugman makes a dire prediction when pondering how to stop Trump:
In the end, I fear, it’s going to rest on the people — on whether enough Americans are willing to take a public stand. We can’t handle another post-9/11-style suspension of doubt about the man in charge [he’s referring here to our misplaced trust in the Bush administration after 9/11]; if that happens, America as we know it will soon be gone.
He’s right, I think, and I believe I said something similar on Election Day. It’s up to us, and maybe even that won’t be enough. But we may get some help from the courts.
I am encouraged by all the protests that keep popping up and multiplying. I think there is even a small possibility that the sad-excuse-for-a human-being-in-chief will be neutralized by the people even without a crisis. If the protests continue to expand, the legislators will eventually take note and abandon the sociopathic narcissist.
I feel the same about Krugman. When he talks, I listen. He is a force for common sense and proper economic thinking.
Far as this Trump issue goes, I kind of think the people already had their chance and they blew it. Putting this guy in there was going to be a disaster and any thinking person knows it. But I also do not see much hope in the congress and that is where it should come from if anything is going to save us from this mess. The congress, from the very beginning, was given the power by our founders in the Constitution. Just look at it – who gets Top billing, who gets nearly half of the space. However, for many years now, the congress has been giving it away to the executive branch and today it is a joke of it’s former self. Does the media cover this, hell no. They just follow the shinny ball and babble.
Even worse, this will be obvious to AQ/ISIS et al as well.
The whole point of terrorism is to provoke an over-reaction, and Trump is giving them an open goal.
I’m a bit less hopeful about the courts. The Supremes gave us the George Bush presidency. And they undermined voting rights in a serious way. Still, they aren’t as scary as the Republican Congress and Executive.
One possible blessing-in-disguise is the nasty way Trump has treated specific judges, and the contempt he has shown for the judicial system in general. It’s pretty safe to say that The Court takes a very dim view of anyone challenging their authority, a very dim view indeed. Methinks even the hypothetical perfectly conservative Republican judge is likely to be more determined to defend their status and the rule of law than capitulate to an overstepping President in order to feel smug satisfaction over whatever they might otherwise feel smugly satisfied about.
At least, I hope so.
I hope so, too. And to some extent I’m sure you are right. But I fear that over the long haul we’ll see more judges appointed through the current Republican regime who will push the nation further to the totalitarian right. Trump himself is the product of the Republican Party not something altogether novel. (Though he is pretty damn novel, too!)
Donald Trump is the world’s most powerful person. Now say that out loud and try not to feel you live in a dystopian nightmare.
I’m also a fan of Krugman. Remind me again why we can’t have sensible and intelligent people like him running our country? And I also agree that the next page in the totalitarian playbook is a show of force. It could be an international incident as Krugman describes or it could be a domestic one. You can be certain that Bannon is anxiously awaiting an opportunity to flex some muscle.