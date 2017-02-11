Reader Rodger Atkin sent a lovely dragonfly photo from Thailand, which may be a mimic. Though I know of no mimetic dragonflies, I don’t know much about Odonata, and Rodger asks readers if they know anything about this one. His notes:

This was taken in my yard in Thailand. I have never seen markings like those on any of the dragonflies before, but with the transparent wings with the marking in the centre I think it must be adapted to look like some other much more dangerous insect. I’ve been through my books and trolled the net but was unable to find anything like it.

Reader Tim Anderson sent two photos from Oz:

Attached are a couple of pictures from a recent jaunt along the Great Ocean Road on the south-western coast of Victoria. Nesoptilotis leucotis, I don’t know which has priority). [JAC: On Wikipedia it appears as Phylidonyris niger]. I found this one sitting in a stiff breeze on a cliff overlooking Bass Strait. white-cheeked honeyeater (for some reason it appears with two different generic names, Lichenostomus leucotis andI don’t know which has priority). [JAC: On Wikipedia it appears as]. I found this one sitting in a stiff breeze on a cliff overlooking Bass Strait.

Flowering Gum (Corymbia ficifolia) in its full glory. Most eucalypts have white or pale cream coloured inflorescences, but this species has varieties that come out in pink, orange, scarlet and crimson. As an aside, Corymbia (the bloodwoods) was split out of the genus Eucalyptus in the late 1970s, a decision which we foresters regarded at the time with conservative horror. Cladistics, bah, humbug.

Simon Crase sent a photo of a bird from New Zealand, where I’ll be in just a few weeks. I hope to see some wekas (and keas, tuataras, and—if I’m really lucky—kakapos). Wekas (Gallirallus australis) are flightless birds in the rail family (Rallidae), and, like many flightless birds, its conservation status is “vulnerable.”

I noticed a photo of a weka on your website, so I’ve attached a few taken at our place. We definitely have at least one family of wekas on our land, as I have seen Mum, Dad, and a couple of chicks.

Finally, a picture of the Moon taken recently by reader Nicole Reggia. You should be able to name the large crater at about 4:30, and the two dark “seas” at 11 and 12 o’clock: