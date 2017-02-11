screen-shot-2017-02-11-at-10-36-03-am

-
« Home
-
-
RSS Feeds
-
Twitter Updates
- Tweets from Darwin Day whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2017/02/12/twe… 2 hours ago
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
Anyone who wants to understand the extent of the sanctioning of sexual abuse by Islam has only to read “Easy Meat” by Peter McLaughlin, which documents in exhaustively referenced detail the industrial-scale abuse and rape of schoolgirls in the U.K. The authorities are terrified to act, for fear of being accused of ‘Islamophobia’ or ‘racism’.
“Easy Meat” is available on Amazon. You’ll need a strong stomach to read it.