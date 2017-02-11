Find the fossa!

Here’s a tweet from Asia Murphy, sent by Matthew Cobb, who loves “find the. . .” photos. Matthew adds that Asia is doing a Ph.D. on the mammals of Madagascar. Matthew tells us NOT to go looking for the answer on Asia’s Twitter feed, as that would spoil the fun.

If you want to know what a fossa (Cryptoprocta ferox) looks like, here’s one. They are carnivorous mammals in the family Eupleridae, which contains only 10 species, all endemic to Madagascar.

And here’s the enlarge photo. Can you spot this creature? Answer at 1 pm Chicago time: