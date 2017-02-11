Find the fossa!

Here’s a tweet from Asia Murphy, sent by Matthew Cobb, who loves “find the. . .” photos. Matthew adds that Asia is doing a Ph.D. on the mammals of Madagascar. Matthew tells us NOT to go looking for the answer on Asia’s Twitter feed, as that would spoil the fun.

If you want to know what a fossa (Cryptoprocta ferox) looks like, here’s one. They are carnivorous mammals in the family Eupleridae, which contains only 10 species, all endemic to Madagascar.

cryptoprocta_ferox

And here’s the enlarge photo. Can you spot this creature? Answer at 1 pm Chicago time:

screen-shot-2017-02-11-at-6-52-09-am

One Comment

  1. Randy schenck
    Posted February 11, 2017 at 8:49 am | Permalink

    Very difficult but do not want to spoil the search of others by saying.

    Reply

