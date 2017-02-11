Caturday felid trifecta: Amsterdam’s cat boat, the world’s 10 most beautiful cats, and Business Cat gets fooled

I can’t believe I missed this when I was in Amsterdam. The Atlas Obscura reports that the city harbors (literally) a “Poezenboot”, or “cat boat”, a floating sanctuary/adoption agency. It has an English website here.

It was founded by Henriette van Weelde in 1966 as a home for stray, sick, and abandoned felines, and has since grown into an official charity.

The house boat accommodates up to 50 cats at once, 14 of which are permanent residents. Human visitors are welcome on the vessel as well. Many come to choose a cat for adoption, but tourists are also welcome to drop in and scratch a kitty behind the ears.

And here’s where it is (red marker), near the red light district (make jokes at your own expense). If you’re catless in Amsterdam visit the Poezenboot and grab a pussy:

*********

Bored Panda shows what it considers the world’s ten most beautiful cats. (I hardly need add that everyone thinks their own cat is the most beautiful.) I’ve already shown #1, Thor the Bengal cat, and he’s a real beauty, but here are a few others. Head to the site to see the rest.

Coby:

Smoothie:

“Universe Cat”; look at those eyes!:

. . . and two fluffy Siberian Cats:

*********

Last Caturday we showed Tom Fonder’s Business Cat getting wormed (unsuccessfully); today he caught his employees looking at cat videos:

h/t: jsp, Grania