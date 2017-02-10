Two announcements

First, I’d like to call attention to a new website produced by one of our readers, classical scholar Laurie Sidoni from London. Her new site is called A Classicist Writes. . . , and deals both with classical life and literature as well as more quotidian matters (like groundhogs). If you’re a reader and have a website as well, please give a link in the comments.

Second, I would like to repeat my request that any given reader send me no more than one email per day, as I’m having trouble keeping up with the volume of email. If you want to send me some links to look at (and I much appreciate this), please combine them into one email.  The one exception to this request is that if you find an error, a misspelling, or other howler in one of my posts, feel free to contact me at any time.

Thanks.
The management

 

    Well, I was horrified by this article today by Christine Williams.

    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/02/the-islamic-state-chops-off-childrens-hands-for-refusing-to-execute-prisoners

    This counts as my email today.

