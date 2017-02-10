The scorecard: Steve Bannon vs. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Here’s today’s right-wing LOL. Steve Bannon, formerly the head of Breitbart News, is now the Assistant and Chief Strategist to Donald Trump, and sits on the National Security Council. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is, of course, the leader of ISIS. As The Raw Story reports, Fox News was angered at a USA Today editorial arguing that both Bannon and al-Baghdadi “share similar world views,” harboring “apocalyptic visions of a clash between Islam and the West.” (To paraphrase Lyndon Johnson, when you’ve lost USA Today, you’ve lost America.) The editorial wasn’t that bad, as the shared vision of a religious clash is indeed a fact, though USA Today osculates Islam a bit too much for my taste. But Fox couldn’t stand it.
To retaliate, Fox News host Tucker Carlson invited David Mastio, editorial-page editor of USA today, onto his show to defend the editorial. The clip is below, which includes this hilarious checklist from Carlson’s game, “Who did it?” It proves definitively that Bannon and Baghdadi aren’t identical!
I thought that Mastio acquitted himself well, though I’m not sure I would have agreed to go on Fox News!
h/t: Grania
Bannon didn’t behead anybody? Wow, I feel so much better having him as president – I mean chief strategist.
I agree that this is clearly stupid comparison. But I think people should also consider in what atmosphere (country) and under what kind of laws these two act. If Bannon had the power and freedom of Baghdadi, he’d probably act differently.
Same applies to christians. Some people say that Christians went through modernization ( and in general, better than muslims) but it’s only true because of secularism, rule of law and strong governmental systems in the western countries where christians live. Believe me if there weren’t any rules and strong government in US you’d see some redneck conservative christians taking their guns to the street and going after Gays, ‘abortionists’, etc.
Just a perspective
agreed!
Okay. Carlson cites the connection between the words “submission” and “Islam”. But he doesn’t understand it. “Submission” in this context means submission to god and god’s will. It doesn’t mean submission to any person or group here on earth. It’s directed at Muslims. It’s meaning isn’t that Muslims must make non-Muslims “submit”. So his argument there (which he focused on almost exclusively)is moot.
I also disagree with Mastio that Obama “screwed up” in leaving Iraq. Bush signed an agreement that US troops would leave Iraq at a prescribed date. Obama was simply complying with that agreement.
https://tinyurl.com/zrcfppb
I think this was more an ambush than an interview. Of course all the FAUX fans were nodding in agreement with the “game chart” because they don’t understand the difference between actions and ideology.
Xtianity is a relgiion of submission too.