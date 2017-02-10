The scorecard: Steve Bannon vs. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Here’s today’s right-wing LOL. Steve Bannon, formerly the head of Breitbart News, is now the Assistant and Chief Strategist to Donald Trump, and sits on the National Security Council. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is, of course, the leader of ISIS. As The Raw Story reports, Fox News was angered at a USA Today editorial arguing that both Bannon and al-Baghdadi “share similar world views,” harboring “apocalyptic visions of a clash between Islam and the West.” (To paraphrase Lyndon Johnson, when you’ve lost USA Today, you’ve lost America.) The editorial wasn’t that bad, as the shared vision of a religious clash is indeed a fact, though USA Today osculates Islam a bit too much for my taste. But Fox couldn’t stand it.

To retaliate, Fox News host Tucker Carlson invited David Mastio, editorial-page editor of USA today, onto his show to defend the editorial. The clip is below, which includes this hilarious checklist from Carlson’s game, “Who did it?” It proves definitively that Bannon and Baghdadi aren’t identical!

I thought that Mastio acquitted himself well, though I’m not sure I would have agreed to go on Fox News!

h/t: Grania