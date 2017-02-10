My WaPo review of a new book on evolution and society

Here’s a new book by Randall Fuller, a professor of English at the University of Tulsa who has written on American literature and on the Civil War. He’s combined those two topics in his newest book (it came out January 14), whose thesis is that Darwin’s ideas on common ancestry helped fuel the abolitionist movement in the U.S., ultimately contributing to the Civil War. The book is shown below; click on the screenshot to go to its Amazon site:

I reviewed this book for The Washington Post, and my essay appeared yesterday under the title, “Did Darwin’s theory of evolution encourage abolition of slavery?” I won’t summarize my verdict here, as you can see it at the WaPo site. Just let me note that Darwin’s book did change America, but not in the way Fuller claims.