Friday: Hili dialogue

We’ve reached the weekend: for most of us one day closer to leisure, for all of us one day closer to death. It’s February 10, 2017, and a double brownie holiday: National Cream Cheese Brownie Day and National “Have a Brownie” Day. I did in fact ingest a brownie just two days ago, though it didn’t have cream cheese on it.

On this day in 1840, Queen Victoria married Prince Albert, a love match that, sadly, was ended by his early death. In 1942, Glenn Miller was awarded the very first “gold record” for selling 1.2 million copies of a popular song. Do you know the song that won it for him? Hint: it contains the words “ham and eggs.” ANSWER AT BOTTOM. On February 10, 1962, Gary Powers, the pilot of a captured American U2 spy plane, was exchanged for the captured Soviet spy Rudolf Abel. In 1967, the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution, relating to Presidential succession, was ratified. Finally, on this day in 1996 , chess champion Garry Kasparov was beaten by the IBM supercomputer “Deep Blue”: a first.

Notables born on this day include Boris Pasternak (1890), Bill Tilden and Jimmy Durante (both 1893), Bertolt Brecht (1898), Leontyne Price (1927), the mountaineering twins Jim and Lou Whitaker (1929, both still alive), Mark Spitz (1950), and Laura Dern (1967). Those who died on this day include Joseph Lister (1912), Laura Ingalls Wilder (1957), Alex Haley (1992), Arthur Miller (2005), and Shirley Temple (2014). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the poor Princess is mired in the snow:

Hili: And how will I get out of here?

A: Jump or take one step after the other.

In Polish:

Hili: Jak ja teraz stąd wyjdę?

Ja: Albo wyskocz, albo krok za krokiem.

Reader Randy Schenck sent a picture of his “laptop cat” with the caption: “What becomes of old laptops? Just bring in the lap cat. Even comes with her own mouse.”

And here, to answer the question above, is the first song to earn a gold record in the U.S.: “ Chatanooga Choo Choo “, written by Mack Gordon and Harry Warren and performed by Glenn Miller’s Orchestra with Tex Beneke and the Modernaires on vocals. The song debuted in the 1941 movie “Sun Valley Serenade”: the version shown below. It became the #1 song in the US on December 7, 1941: a day that, for other reasons, will live in infamy.

I love this song, which exemplifies the white swing bands of the 1940s. Glenn Miller is on the trombone. He died in 1944, when, flying over the English Channel to entertain Allied troops, his plane disappeared. (I realize that the previous sentence contains a grammatical error, as planes don’t entertain troops; but I can’t be arsed to fix it.) Can you spot Milton Berle and Sonja Henie?

And while we’re at it, how about another Glenn Miller/Tex Beneke collaboration: “I’ve Got a Gal in Kalamazoo” from the movie “Orchestra Wives” (1942). This is notable for its classic big-band singing, the monicker “piperoo” for that Gal, and especially for the spectacular dance routine of the Nicholas Brothers that starts at 4:18. Don’t miss it! If you don’t know these guys, you should.