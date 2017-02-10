Friday: Hili dialogue

We’ve reached the weekend: for most of us one day closer to leisure, for all of us one day closer to death. It’s February 10, 2017, and a double brownie holiday: National Cream Cheese Brownie Day and National “Have a Brownie” Day. I did in fact ingest a brownie just two days ago, though it didn’t have cream cheese on it.
On this day in 1840, Queen Victoria married Prince Albert, a love match that, sadly, was ended by his early death. In 1942, Glenn Miller was awarded the very first “gold record” for selling 1.2 million copies of a popular song. Do you know the song that won it for him? Hint: it contains the words “ham and eggs.” ANSWER AT BOTTOM. On February 10, 1962, Gary Powers, the pilot of a captured American U2 spy plane, was exchanged for the captured Soviet spy Rudolf Abel. In 1967, the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution, relating to Presidential succession, was ratified. Finally, on this day in 1996 , chess champion Garry Kasparov was beaten by the IBM supercomputer “Deep Blue”: a first.
Notables born on this day include Boris Pasternak (1890), Bill Tilden and Jimmy Durante (both 1893), Bertolt Brecht (1898), Leontyne Price (1927), the mountaineering twins Jim and Lou Whitaker (1929, both still alive), Mark Spitz (1950), and Laura Dern (1967). Those who died on this day include Joseph Lister (1912), Laura Ingalls Wilder (1957), Alex Haley (1992), Arthur Miller (2005), and Shirley Temple (2014). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the poor Princess is mired in the snow:
Hili: And how will I get out of here?
A: Jump or take one step after the other.
Hili: Jak ja teraz stąd wyjdę?
Ja: Albo wyskocz, albo krok za krokiem.
And while we’re at it, how about another Glenn Miller/Tex Beneke collaboration: “I’ve Got a Gal in Kalamazoo” from the movie “Orchestra Wives” (1942). This is notable for its classic big-band singing, the monicker “piperoo” for that Gal, and especially for the spectacular dance routine of the Nicholas Brothers that starts at 4:18. Don’t miss it! If you don’t know these guys, you should.
