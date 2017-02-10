Friday fun: River otter playing in the snow, “dubstep” made with bird sounds and lagniappe

Let’s finish the week seven days closer to death than we were last week, but maybe a bit happier. Have a river otter sliding on the snow. (I wonder if he’s having fun or doing what penguins do: sometimes moving by sliding on the belly.)

I didn’t know what a “dubstep” was before, but now I know—from Wikipedia, which describes it as a musical genre that’s been around since the ’90s:

The music generally features sparse, syncopated drum and percussion patterns with bass lines that contain prominent sub bass frequencies.

Well, here’s a dubstep made from bird sounds (and a soupçon of drums), and I quite like it:

And for your Friday fun reading, the Guardian has a wonderful story called “I accidentally bought a giant pig,” about a man who thought he was buying a miniature porker, but it grew into a beloved 500-pound house pet. Read it—it will make you smile.