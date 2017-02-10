Andrew Sullivan is back, he’s mad as hell, as he isn’t going to take it any more

In 2015, Andrew Sullivan announced that he was retiring from blogging. Well, that lasted two years. He’s started a new column at New York Magazine that he describes like this:
I guess I should start by saying this is not a blog. Nor is it what one might call a column. It’s an experiment of sorts to see if there’s something in between those two. Most Fridays, from now on, I’ll be writing in this space about, among other things, the end of Western civilization, the collapse of the republic, and, yes, my beagles.
And, mirabile dictu, he’s one of those conservatives who simply can’t stomach our new administration. His latest column, “The madness of King Donald,” is about exactly that: Trump’s lies, and what the press should do about them. What they’re doing—at least the reporters I admire—is what Sullivan says they should do: don’t let “alternative truths” pass unquestioned:
What are we supposed to do with this? How are we to respond to a president who in the same week declared that the “murder rate in our country is the highest it’s been in 45 to 47 years,” when, of course, despite some recent, troubling spikes in cities, it’s nationally near a low not seen since the late 1960s, and half what it was in 1980. What are we supposed to do when a president says that two people were shot dead in Chicago during President Obama’s farewell address — when this is directly contradicted by the Chicago police? None of this, moreover, is ever corrected. No error is ever admitted. Any lie is usually doubled down by another lie — along with an ad hominem attack.
Here is what we are supposed to do: rebut every single lie. Insist moreover that each lie is retracted — and journalists in press conferences should back up their colleagues with repeated follow-ups if Spicer tries to duck the plain truth. Do not allow them to move on to another question. Interviews with the president himself should not leave a lie alone; the interviewer should press and press and press until the lie is conceded. The press must not be afraid of even calling the president a liar to his face if he persists. This requires no particular courage. I think, in contrast, of those dissidents whose critical insistence on simple truth in plain language kept reality alive in the Kafkaesque world of totalitarianism. As the Polish dissident Adam Michnik once said: “In the life of every honorable man comes a difficult moment … when the simple statement that this is black and that is white requires paying a high price.” The price Michnik paid was years in prison. American journalists cannot risk a little access or a nasty tweet for the same essential civic duty?
He then does what few journalists will do, but what all of us are thinking: questioning Trump’s sanity:
Here’s what I’d think: This man is off his rocker. He’s deranged; he’s bizarrely living in an alternative universe; he’s delusional. If he kept this up, at some point you’d excuse yourself and edge slowly out of the room and the house and never return. You’d warn your other neighbors. You’d keep your distance. If you saw him, you’d be polite but keep your distance.
I think this is a fundamental reason why so many of us have been so unsettled, anxious, and near panic these past few months. It is not so much this president’s agenda. That always changes from administration to administration. It is that when the linchpin of an entire country is literally delusional, clinically deceptive, and responds to any attempt to correct the record with rage and vengeance, everyone is always on edge.
There is no anchor any more. At the core of the administration of the most powerful country on earth, there is, instead, madness.
I’ve had some beefs with Sullivan, mainly because of his religiosity, and at one point we had an acrimonious exchange about whether Genesis was meant to be taken literally (he said it was palpably metaphorical, I simply quoted the Church Fathers who did take it literally). But I nearly always respected Sullivan because the guy was thoughtful, even when I thought he was wrong. But his Achilles heel was always his faith: his decision to remain Catholic despite being gay, and, indeed, his belief in a God for which there was no evidence at all.
And, sadly, since Sullivan is a believer, he breaks up his newest blog/ column with some delusion on his own part, lauding Martin Scorsese’s movie “The Silence,” which I’ve now seen. It’s about God’s absence in helping the tortured Christians in 17th-century Japan, and an affirmation of faith in God when there’s no God to be seen. It’s not a bad movie except for its unbroken paean to delusion. The bad part is when Sullivan sees God as trumping Trump:
There are moments — surpassingly rare but often indelible — when you do hear the voice of God and see the face of Jesus. You never forget them — and I count those few moments in my life when I have heard the voice and seen the face as mere intimations of what is to come. But the rest is indeed silence. And the conscience is something that cannot sometimes hear itself. I’ve rarely seen the depth of this truth more beautifully unpacked. Which is why, perhaps, the movie has had such a tiny audience so far. Those without faith have no patience for a long meditation on it; those with faith in our time are filled too often with a passionate certainty to appreciate it. And this movie’s mysterious imagery can confound anyone. But its very complexity and subtlety gave me hope in this vulgar, extremist time. We cannot avoid this surreality all around us. But it may be possible occasionally to transcend it.
To me, “passionate certainty” means “delusion”—just the flaw Sullivan imputes to The Donald. Well, Mr. Sullivan, I’m just as disturbed as you by the state of our country, and by who’s running it. But unlike you, I find no hope in Jesus. If we’re to solve this problem, we have to do it ourselves.
I feel that it is unhelpful to bandy around terms such as madness. There is no evidence of which I am aware that Trump is clinically insane. He may, of course, be suffering from one or more personality disorders. If Trump is mad then so too is his core support which may number 30 million +. The real issue is that both Trump and most of them are simply unsuited to any office, far less high office. They have zero ability to assimilate information on complex situations, analyse same, reason logically and reach decisions objectively. They mostly inhabit the Me, Me, Me territory of the preschooler.
Habitually inhabiting a world-view impervious to evidence is certainly delusional. Delusional to madness is a question of degree.
There has been enough evidence of unhinged behavior and irrationality to suggest Trump has genuine episodes of insanity, however transient. He is a relatively high functioning madman and this is masked and enabled somewhat by his cadre of delusional backers and lackeys.
—-I feel that it is unhelpful to bandy around terms such as madness.
—-
I think it’s very helpful, because it conveys an understanding that the person will never change, cannot change, and the only hope of dealing effectively with them is to contain the damage.
I do enjoy Andrew Sullivan’s analysis, but it has always amazed me how someone so rational could maintain religious faith. His faith is Yoda-esque, kind of a ‘do-not do’. For a man of faith he puts a lot of stock in doubt. On the other hand, that is why it does not bother me in the way the damnable certitude of a Ken Ham or Ray Comfort does.
‘Tis one of life’s profound mysteries that people like Sullivan continue to support the Catholic Church and the attendant woo and nonsense. Mysterious ways.
No, his crazy hyperbolic speeches and tweets don’t really bother me. What causes me anxiety is putting DeVos in charge of Education. Rick Perry in charge of sustaining our nuclear arsenal. Issuing executive orders that stop US permanent residents from re-entering the country. Ticking off the governments of Australia and Mexico in the same month. Ordering federal agencies to remove scientific information from their web sites.
If Trump wants to complain about how horrible the world is today, well, that just makes him a typical 70-year-old. His crazy policy actions are what’s unsettling.
Good to see Andrew writing more often. I still miss the Dish.
It’s worth listening to the podcast he did with Sam Harris before the election Waking Up #49 The lesser evil.
Religion is the opiate of the masses. Once hooked, good luck getting off it. Those who do are rare and fortunate. Imagine if parents gave heroin to their kids the way they give religion to them?
Like the The Young Pope who keeps repeating the adage “Prescence in Abscence” – it boils down to what to do with a silent God? Answer: You make abscence a sign of prescence, you make silence the fulcrum of Faith. And where does this take you? Endlessly and masochistically ruminating on an imaginary Love Object – ever filled with joy and despair. Yikes!
I don’t see how he can expect god to provide any sanctuary. Trump is doing remarkably well among the religious.