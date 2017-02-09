Virtue signaling with food

For every Trump misstep or lie, there’s an example of ludicrous posturing on PuffHo. I sometimes visit the food section, for of course I’m a foodie, and when I visited today I found part of a series on “food of the Trump Ban Countries.” It’s just like PuffHo to co-opt its food section to denigrate The Donald. Have a look at this (click on screenshot to go to article):

And. . . surprise! The unique way they eat bananas is that they cook them into dishes or put them on the side! Well, that’s not unique, for there must be at least two dozen countries that have dishes with bananas in them or with bananas served on the side, including Thailand, other African countries, Caribbean countries, South and Central American countries, and India. And I’m not even counting plantains.