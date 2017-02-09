Trump loses big time in appeals court

As I predicted (and this time correctly), the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled—unanimously—that the ban on implementing part of Trump’s immigration order will stand. (Remember that one of those judges was appointed by George W. Bush.)
The ruling, as I hear on the news, is very strong, calling part of those orders unconstitutional. This is a strong rebuke to Trump and his program, and stands as a monument to the power of the judiciary in curbing the executive branch of government. This is what we’ll have to count on, and why when Gorsuch takes his seat on the Supreme Court things will become more dire.
But right now, an appeal to the Supreme Court will probably be fruitless: if the Court divides on the usual lines, it will be a 4-4 tie, which will allow the lower court’s stay to stand. (The Trump administration can always ask for a temporary “emergency” overruling of the appeals court decision.)
And Gorsuch won’t be able to break that tie since he can’t adjudicate this case: he’s not even on the bench.
Our benighted President has already issued a tw**t:
Rationality triumphs—at least this time.
HOORAY. I am so glad my own prediction on this was dead wrong. It is great that now two republican appointed judges as well as two democratic appointed judges have refused to overturn the stay on this unconstitutional ban.
Wanna-be King Trump can tweet his heart out. We are a nation of laws.
He will probably pay a terrorist to come to the US and do something.Don’t put it past him.Then he can say see i told you so.
Various professors of constitutional law interviewed for British tv do not think it at all likely that the SC will divide on political lines.
I agree with this. Either the EO was unconstitutional or it isn’t. This shouldn’t be rocket surgery. The problem for Trump is, it might take a year or so for the case to be finalized (unless they do a rush job, which I doubt).
It will be interesting to see how the Donald handles this. The least contentious (and therefore probably not the one he’ll choose) would be to just re-write the order and send it back to the district court. More likely, will be to ask Justice Kennedy to stay the stay. That generally does not work. Justice Roberts could take the forty or so similar cases, combine them and send them to a different circuit court. I’m not sure if he’s motivated to do such a thing, unless he feels that the 9th was totally out of line with this ruling.
You can say a lot about Trump, but he does make things interesting.
My own view is that the 9th Circuit overstepped in this case and some sort of EO banning new visas from these 7 countries will be implemented, all this did was delay it. This is an area that the Constitution gives authority to the President and only to the President. Washington State should have little or no input on national security. I’m glad MSNBC has something to gloat about, but he who laughs last…