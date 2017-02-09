Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning, all: it’s Thursday, February 9, 2017, and it’s Bagels and Lox Day, one of the best food days of the year. For what can be better than a chewy New York bagel (spurn the torus-shaped Wonder Bread that passes for bagels these days), a nice piece lox, and a big schmear of cream cheese. This is one of the great (and few) contributions of Jews to world cuisine.

On this day in 1895, William G. Morgan created a game called “Mintonette,” which was actually volleyball. In 1942, Daylight Savings Time was reinstated in America as a way to conserve energy during the war. I think it’s time to get rid of it again, though. On November 9, 1964, the Beatles first appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show (American t.v.), and I watched it live! Finally, on this day in 1971, the great Satchel Paige became the first Negro League player to be voted into America’s Baseball Hall of Fame. How many great black players never got to test their mettle in the “big leagues” because of segregation? He’s one who would have excelled.

Notables born on this day include Amy Lowell (1874), Carmen Miranda and Dean Rusk (both 1909; I love this congruent but odd joint birthdays), Jacques Monod (1910), Ernest Tubb (1914), Garner Ted Armstron (1930), Carole King (1942), and Alice Walker (1944). Those who died on this day include Fyodor Dostoyevsky (1881), Bill Haley (1981), and J. William Fulbright (1995). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Cyrus is pondering, but of course, as a d*g, pondering without an object is all he’s able to do.

Cyrus: I often wonder. Hili: Me too.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Często się zastanawiam.

Hili: Ja też.